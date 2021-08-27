Surflight's 72nd Season Continues with XANADU

After successfully and safely presenting throughout 2020 and producing throughout the 2021 Season, Surflight Theatre is honored to be continuing on with the musical Xanadu, Concerts, Comedy, and with having been featured on the Rise and Shine segment of Good Morning America which aired July 21st. GMA was touring all 50 states to highlight the "coming back of America" post Covid while still remaining Covid responsible. The GMA crew came down to Beach Haven to interview Producing Artistic Director Steve Steiner on the importance of theatre to arts education, opportunities for young people to have a return to normalcy, working opportunities for early career theatrical professionals, as well as contributions to the community and overwhelming community support for producing theatre and live music carefully in 2020 and 2021.

In addition, earlier in the Summer in June Surflight Theatre was presented with the prestigious Ocean County Cultural Response Award in Response to Covid 19 for 2021 by the Commissioners of Ocean County. The Commission seeks to recognize the people and organizations that have responded to challenges of unanticipated disasters or challenges. The special award of merit celebrates those who set an example by responding to challenges of sustainability.

Xanadu, which is now playing, is the Tony Award-nominated, hilarious, dancing, musical adventure about following your dreams despite the limitations others set for you, rolls along to the original hit score composed by pop-rock legends, Jeff Lynne (of ELO fame) and John Farrar. Xanadu is a moving, electrifying tale of endless fun that will keep you in stitches while the original legendary, chart-topping tunes lift you out of your seats. You will be singing along with some of your favorite songs: "Xanadu", "I'm Alive", "Evil Woman" and many others. A bit of a 1980s glitter explosion, you'll want to keep the music in your head and Xanadu in your heart...forever.

Paula Hammons Sloan directs and choreographs. Ms. Sloan also serves Surflight as resident Director and Choreographer, Director of Education and General Manager. Musical Direction by Nick Guerrero, Costume Design by Madison Queen, Sound Design by Ian Wehrle, Lighting Design by Anthony Marinaro. Ashlyn Fenn plays the muse Kira/Clio who inspires the character Sonny Malone played by Dorian Quinn. Jonathan Van Dyke, a staple of Surflight Theatre, returns to the stage as Danny Maguire/Zeus. Kelsey Kaufman and Alison Nesbaum show off their comedic sides as Calliope/Aphrodite and Melpomene/Medusa. All performers have also been featured in this season's past productions of Annie and A Chorus Line.

Ensemble will include members of the 2021 Resident Cast: Noah A. Lyon as Thalia/Young Danny/Tubes Singer/Cyclops, Sophia Swannell as Euterpe/Siren/Andrews Sister/Thetis, Kayelin Leon as Erato/Siren/Andrews Sister/Hera, Ryan Mulvaney as Terpsichore/Siren/Dance Couple/Centaur, Willie Beaton II as Urania/Siren/Hermes/Tubes Singer, and Bridget Bailey as Polyhymnia/Dance Couple/Eros

To purchase tickets; go to www.surflight.org, or call (609)492-9477.