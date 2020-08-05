Surflight Theatre's Outdoor Venue Destroyed by Tropical Storm Isaias

A GoFundMe campaign was set up to offset the cost of repairs.

The outdoor venue at Long Beach Island's Surflight Theatre was destroyed by Tropical Storm Isaias yesterday.

"It was a very very rough day today. We hope to be back up and running very soon this week," the theatre said in an announcement of the damage on Facebook. "Isaias did the outside venue in for now.

The theatre also announced that a GoFundMe campaign has been set up.

The Ocean Professional Theatre Co., the nonprofit organization that operates the Surflight Theatre, described the destruction in the description of the GoFundMe page, stating, "The gale force winds did them in by destroying their outdoor tent, collapsing entirely the venue, stage, props and the electric light and sound equipment."

"A successful inventive outdoor season was well underway, with the musical Cabaret just having closed, many children's theatre shows having played, (and) Frozen Jr. and Mamma Mia about to open," the statement read.

To donate, click here.

