Submissions Now Open For Centenary Stage Company's 2022 Women Playwrights Series 

Submissions for Centenary Stage Company's 2022 Women Playwrights Series are open from October 3 through November 11, 2022. Plays must be full-length with no prior AEA productions and no more than 7 characters.

Submissions must include a cover letter and one letter of recommendation. Only digital submissions will be accepted and can be sent to wps@centenarystageco.org or via the New Play Exchange (NPX). More information can be found at centenarystageco.org or by calling the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900.

The Women Playwrights Series is a developmental program dedicated to providing a working forum for the unique and under-served voice of women writing for the theatre today. Each season 3 new plays are selected for a collaborative workshop process, with a professional director and actors, which takes place in a brief rehearsal period of approximately 1 week, allowing time for the playwright to hear and adapt their work with other professionals. The process culminates in a presentation of the work for the general public as part of the series, giving CSC audiences larger exposure to new work.

Since 1992, Centenary Stage Company's Women Playwrights Series has featured and helped to develop the new work of over 80 female playwrights from around the country, provided a working platform for the under-served voices of women writing the theatre, and produced 20 World Premieres in as many years.

For more information visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900.

