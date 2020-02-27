Students From Randolph And Boonton Named Winners Of MPAC's Annual Program Book Art Cover Contest

Medhavi Patel, Grade 11, Randolph High School and JR Perez, Grade 9 Boonton High School, were selected as the winners of Mayo Performing Arts Center's annual student art cover contest.

The winning works will appear on MPAC program book covers later this season, handed out at evening events. Approximately 10,000 will see their works on MPAC program book covers.

Julianna LaSala, Grade 7, East Hanover Middle School, was also honored as the Middle School winner.

Over 80 students from area schools participated in the contest. The winning entries were announced at a reception on Monday, February 24, and all entries are on display in the MPAC's Art Upstairs Gallery through March 3.

"I love the MPAC Program Cover Contest and the wonderful opportunity if offers art students," said Kiki Kraa, art teacher at Boonton High School. "It is a great lesson where students explore their creativity and then create an illustration. I always tell the students, 'Where else can you make an artwork and then see it on display in a real venue! It is a great project and I always look forward to it."

Additional info and works here:

https://www.mayoarts.org/education/school-student-programs/art-cover-contest





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You