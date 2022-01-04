State Theatre New Jersey to Present DANCING WITH THE STARS - DARE TO BE DIFFERENT

State Theatre New Jersey will present Dancing with the Stars - Dare to Be Different on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 8pm. Joining the professional dancers for this performance is season 29 Mirrorball Champion Kaitlyn Bristowe. Tickets are $55-$125. VIP packages are available at STNJ.org.

This year's all-new production will feature fan-favorite professional dancers thrilling audiences with all of the breathtaking dance styles seen on ABC's hit show Dancing with the Stars. The show continues its legacy of performing showstopping routines from the TV show alongside new numbers choreographed specifically for the live show, ranging from time-honored dances like the quickstep and foxtrot to sizzling Latin styles like the cha cha, salsa, and tango.

The tour delivers a spectacular night of pulse-pounding dance performances from world-renowned dancers including Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Artem Chigvintsev, Sasha Farber, Koko Iwasaki, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, GLEB SAVCHENKO, EMMA SLATER, Britt Stewart, and Sofia Ghavami.

From the pros: "After being separated from our fans for almost two years, the Dancing with the Stars: Live! Tour is BACK, and we couldn't be more excited to finally see you IN PERSON! While these past two years have thrown many obstacles our way, we've emerged from those challenges with a renewed sense of self: stronger, prouder, more resilient, and more courageous. That's why the theme of this year's tour is Dare To Be Different. When presented with unprecedented times, we are called to break the mold. So why not embrace the qualities that make us who we are? Every one of us is bold, strong, vulnerable, passionate, and iconic, and now it's time to unleash our inner trailblazer by doing what we love most: dancing. NOTHING beats getting to bring a smile to your face and celebrating this community of fans, the reason DWTS has been running for 30 SEASONS and why this experience is so special for us. That is why we tour and why we're fired up to be bringing you this fully revamped live experience. We will never take it for granted. So, whether you're a new fan or a DWTS OG, join us as we go big and find the magic in live connection once again."

World-renowned choreographers Marty Kudelka and Pam Chu will co-direct the all-new show.

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.

IMPORTANT COVID-19 SAFETY REQUIREMENTS

State Theatre has implemented important guidelines to protect the health of our guests, staff, artists, and crew. All patrons must follow these guidelines for entry into the theater. Visit STNJ.org/policies for full information.