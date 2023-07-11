State Theatre New Jersey Will Host a GREASE Sing-A-Long Next Month

State Theatre New Jersey and WMTR present Grease Sing-A-Long in celebration of the movie’s 45th anniversary on Saturday, August 5 at 8pm. Tickets are $19.

The Grease soundtrack boasts several unforgettable songs, including “Greased Lightnin’,” “Look at Me, I’m Sandra Dee,” “Summer Nights,” the Academy Award -nominated “Hopelessly Devoted to You,” “Beauty School Drop Out” and, of course, the eponymous title track “Grease.”

Good girl Sandy (Olivia Newton-John) is new to school, but ready to join the Pink Ladies. Bad boy Danny (John Travolta), the leader of the T-Birds, has just discovered their summer lovin’ wasn’t just a passing fling when they’re reunited at Rydell High School.

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.