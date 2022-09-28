State Theatre New Jersey Presents Tracy Morgan - NO DISRESPECT

The newly renovated State Theatre New Jersey presents Tracy Morgan in the No Disrespect tour on Saturday, October 15 at 8pm. Tickets range from $35-$110.

Tracy Morgan is one of the most respected comedians in his field. Known for starring for seven seasons on NBC's Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning 30 Rock, Morgan appeared opposite Tina Fey and Alec Baldwin as "Tracy Jordan," the unpredictable star of "Liz Lemon's" (Fey) hit variety show, TGS with Tracy Jordan. Morgan has received an Emmy nomination in the Supporting Actor category for his work on the show and was nominated multiple years for the Supporting Actor NAACP Image Award. The cast of the show also won the Screen Actors Guild Award for best Ensemble in a Comedy Series before the beloved series came to an end in January 2013.

In 2014, Morgan released a standup special for Comedy Central, titled Tracy Morgan: Bona Fide, which brought the network one of its largest viewership for a standup special that year. Previously, his first stand up special, Black & Blue, was released on HBO in 2010. Another milestone for Morgan was reached in 2009 with the release of his first book, a compilation of studied anecdotes and some of the more serious moments that shaped him and his career, I Am The New Black.

Morgan has also been a part of some of the most successful animated films in recent years. In 2009, he made his animation debut lending his voice for Jerry Bruckheimer's G-Force, a combination live-action/CG film. The film opened number one in US box offices and was celebrated by audiences worldwide. In 2013, he starred as the bulldog, "Luiz," in the film Rio and again in April 2014 when he reprised his role in Rio 2. Morgan's voice can also be heard in the Oscar-nominated film, Boxtrolls, as one of the film's antagonists, "Mr. Gristle."

Morgan has headlined across the country and abroad on various tours and festivals for his stand-up comedy. He was first introduced to television audiences as "Hustleman" on the hit comedy series Martin. He went on to join Saturday Night Live in 1996 where he appeared for seven seasons and created such memorable characters as "Astronaut Jones" and "Brian Fellows." After leaving SNL, Morgan went on to star in his own comedy series The Tracy Morgan Show and voiced "Spoonie Luv" on Comedy Central's "Crank Yankers." Additional film credits include Cop Out, the remake of the British film Death at a Funeral, First Sunday opposite Ice Cube and Katt Williams, The Longest Yard opposite Adam Sandler, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, Head of State, Son of No One, Why Stop Now, and Fist Fight.

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.