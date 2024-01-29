State Theatre New Jersey Presents RESPECT: A Tribute To Aretha Franklin With New Jersey Symphony

A tribute to the Queen of Soul, this program features symphony favorite Capathia Jenkins and three-time Grammy Award-nominee Ryan Shaw.

By: Jan. 29, 2024

State Theatre New Jersey and New Jersey Symphony present RESPECT: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin with New Jersey Symphony on Sunday, February 18 at 3pm. Show tickets range from $29-$59.

 

A tribute to the Queen of Soul, this program features symphony favorite Capathia Jenkins and three-time Grammy Award-nominee Ryan Shaw performing such iconic hits as “Respect,” “Think,” “A Natural Woman,” “Chain of Fools,” “Amazing Grace,” and many others.

 

Brooklyn-born and raised singer/actor, Capathia Jenkins, premiered her new show, She's Got Soul, with the Houston Symphony in October 2022. Jenkins starred as Medda in the hit Disney production of Newsies on Broadway. She made her Broadway debut in The Civil War, where she created the role of Harriet Jackson. She returned to Broadway in The Look of Love and was critically acclaimed for her performances of the Bacharach/David hits. Jenkins then created the roles of ‘The Washing Machine' in Caroline, Or Change and ‘Frieda May' in Martin Short-Fame Becomes Me where she sang “Stop the Show” and brought the house down every night. An active concert artist, Jenkins has appeared with numerous orchestras around the world including the Cleveland Orchestra, Houston Symphony, Pittsburgh Symphony (with Marvin Hamlisch), National Symphony, Cincinnati Pops (with John Morris Russell), Philly Pops, San Francisco Symphony, and many others.

 

Ryan Shaw is a three-time Grammy nominated artist for his solo projects, Columbia Records' This is Ryan Shaw, In Between, and Dynotone's Real Love. He has shared the world stage with such artists as Van Halen, Bonnie Raitt, John Legend, B.B. King, and Jill Scott. His music has been featured on FOX's So You Think You Can Dance and ABC's Dancing with The Stars, Grey's Anatomy, and Lincoln Heights, and the films My Blueberry Nights and Bride Wars and the Sex and the City soundtrack. Shaw starred as Judas in the Lyric Opera of Chicago's Olivier Award-winning London production of Jesus Christ Superstar, as the original Stevie Wonder in Motown: The Musical on Broadway, and on London's West End as the Soul of Michael Jackson in Thriller Live. Shaw's new album, Imagining Marvin, showcases Marvin Gaye hits alongside Shaw's original songs and features multi-Grammy Award-winning co-writers and special guests.

 

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at Click Here. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.




