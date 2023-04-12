State Theatre New Jersey presents Our Planet Live in Concert on Tuesday, April 18 at 7pm. The EmmyÂ® Award-winning Netflix documentary has been reimagined as a live experience, combining highlights from the series with brand-new orchestrations and sequences to create an immersive journey across our planet for audiences of all ages. Tickets range from $29-$49.

Especially developed by the series producers WWF, Silverback Films and OscarÂ®-winning composer Steven Price, Our Planet Live in Concert is co-narrated on screen by legendary broadcaster David Attenborough and EmmyÂ® Award-winning actor William Shatner.

Prepare to be mesmerized as the landmark eight-part Our Planet documentary series becomes a two-hour live show filled with beautiful visuals and sound effects, all accompanied by an orchestra. The show brings the incredible cinematography of Our Planet to the big screen, encouraging audiences to explore the wonders of earth's wildlife and their habitats. Dazzling, intelligent lighting enhances the visual experience beyond the screen, bringing the beauty of the planet we call home right to your seat.

Our Planet took the world by storm when it was released in April 2019. Taking viewers on a spectacular journey of discovery and showcasing the beauty and increased fragility of our natural world, the series explores the fact that humans have become the greatest threat to the survival of our planet and all the species that inhabit it. The series also highlights that there is still time to address these challenges if we act now.

Our Planet Live in Concert brings together some of the world's greatest creatives, filmmakers, musicians, and conservationists to provide an experience like no other.

Concert producer Floris Douwes at GEAlive comments, "Our Planet Live in Concert truly is an event! The creators of Our Planet have edited the most breath-taking sequences from the series to deliver a unique and compelling narrative to live audiences on a large screen in full HD quality."

Colin Butfield, former Executive Producer for Our Planet at WWF, states: "We've seen first-hand the impact this series has generated by showcasing the wonders of our planet while also addressing the urgent need to protect it for future generations. We hope to elevate this message and deepen the audience's engagement with the natural world by bringing the documentary into the event space on such a great scale."

Composer Steven Price's EmmyÂ®-nominated score has been reworked for an epic two-hour performance, which will be performed by an 18-piece orchestra. The Academy AwardÂ®-winning composer states, "I can't wait for the audience to experience the music of Our Planet live. Using a combination of the most memorable sequences from the Netflix series exclusively designed for this show, the incredible musicians plan to take you on a journey that celebrates the wonders of our planet-the one home we all share-whilst showing the urgent need to treasure and protect it."

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.