Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

State Theatre New Jersey Presents Daniel Hope With Zurich Chamber Orchestra

The performance is on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:30pm.

Mar. 08, 2023  

State Theatre New Jersey Presents Daniel Hope With Zurich Chamber Orchestra

The fully renovated State Theatre New Jersey presents Daniel Hope with Zurich Chamber Orchestra on Tuesday, March 21 at 7:30pm. Tickets range from $17.50-$70.

Music Director and violinist, Daniel Hope leads the venerated 76-year-old music institution, Zurich Chamber Orchestra (ZCO) in an invigorating program this spring. A protégé of renowned violinist/conductor Yehudi Menuhin, Hope is the first instrumentalist to be named Music Director of the acclaimed ZCO. Conducting from the violin, Hope leads the orchestra in a program featuring Ralph Vaughan Williams' The Lark Ascending; "Waltz of Moment" from "Silent Music" by Ukrainian composer Valentin Silvestrov; as well as two timeless works for string orchestra-Elgar's exhilarating Introduction and Allegro and Mendelssohn's lively D minor violin concerto. The program ends with the crowd pleaser, Tchaikovksy's Serenade for String Orchestra.

In the 1940s, music student Edmond de Stoutz used his free time to regularly meet with a number of friends and make music together. The joy of pursuing their creative ideals and the group's shared passion for chamber music gave rise to the desire of forming a chamber orchestra. This led to the first public concert of the ZCO in Zurich in 1945.

Seventy-six years later the Zurich Chamber Orchestra is one of the leading ensembles of its kind. For over 50 years, Edmond de Stoutz was inspiring and holding together the orchestra community. With his charismatic spirit he excited musicians and audience alike and helped establish a large supporting network around the orchestra. After his era, the conductors Howard Griffiths, Muhai Tang, and Sir Roger Norrington shaped the sound and musical ideas of the ZCO.

Today, the ZCO regularly visits international festivals such as the Schleswig-Holstein Musik Festival, the Festspiele Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, the Rheingau Musik Festival, and the Gstaad Menuhin Festival/Odessa Classics. Guest performances in leading concert halls, tours throughout Europe, America, Asia, and South Africa as well as numerous critically acclaimed CD releases testify to the worldwide renown of the Zurich Chamber Orchestra.

State Theatre New Jersey's Orchestra Series is sponsored by The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation.

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.




State Theatre New Jersey Presents Best-Selling Author David Sedaris, April 4 Photo
State Theatre New Jersey Presents Best-Selling Author David Sedaris, April 4
The fully renovated State Theatre New Jersey presents An Evening with David Sedaris on Tuesday, April 4 at 7:30pm. Sedaris will do a book signing after the show for all ticket holders. Tickets range from $29-$69.  
Centenary Stage Company Presents World Premiere Production Of OFF THE MAP By Christine Fos Photo
Centenary Stage Company Presents World Premiere Production Of OFF THE MAP By Christine Foster
Originally a part of the 2022 Women Playwright Series readings, Off the Map by Christine Foster is now turning into a fully realized production at Centenary Stage Company.
Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center Presents The New Jersey Premiere Of Award-Winning Farc Photo
Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center Presents The New Jersey Premiere Of Award-Winning Farce CERTIFIABLY YOURS
Doors slamming, mistaken identities, and crazy props? It must be a farce! Get ready to laugh out loud with Certifiably Yours, an award-winning, side-splitting farce. Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center, in residence at duCret Center of Art in Plainfield, is presenting the New Jersey premiere of Certifiably Yours, a comedy by Metuchen resident Lawrence Paone.
Nettingham Middle School to Present HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL JR. This Week Photo
Nettingham Middle School to Present HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL JR. This Week
More than 70 drama students at Nettingham Middle School are gearing up to present Disney's 'High School Musical Jr.' March 24 and 25 at 7 p.m. and March 26 at 2 p.m.

More Hot Stories For You


State Theatre New Jersey Presents Best-Selling Author David Sedaris, April 4State Theatre New Jersey Presents Best-Selling Author David Sedaris, April 4
March 20, 2023

The fully renovated State Theatre New Jersey presents An Evening with David Sedaris on Tuesday, April 4 at 7:30pm. Sedaris will do a book signing after the show for all ticket holders. Tickets range from $29-$69.  
Centenary Stage Company Presents World Premiere Production Of OFF THE MAP By Christine FosterCentenary Stage Company Presents World Premiere Production Of OFF THE MAP By Christine Foster
March 20, 2023

Originally a part of the 2022 Women Playwright Series readings, Off the Map by Christine Foster is now turning into a fully realized production at Centenary Stage Company.
Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center Presents The New Jersey Premiere Of Award-Winning Farce CERTIFIABLY YOURSDragonfly Multicultural Arts Center Presents The New Jersey Premiere Of Award-Winning Farce CERTIFIABLY YOURS
March 20, 2023

Doors slamming, mistaken identities, and crazy props? It must be a farce! Get ready to laugh out loud with Certifiably Yours, an award-winning, side-splitting farce. Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center, in residence at duCret Center of Art in Plainfield, is presenting the New Jersey premiere of Certifiably Yours, a comedy by Metuchen resident Lawrence Paone.
Nettingham Middle School to Present HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL JR. This WeekNettingham Middle School to Present HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL JR. This Week
March 20, 2023

More than 70 drama students at Nettingham Middle School are gearing up to present Disney's 'High School Musical Jr.' March 24 and 25 at 7 p.m. and March 26 at 2 p.m.
Hudson Theatre Works Presents PLAYWORKS Readings Of New PlaysHudson Theatre Works Presents PLAYWORKS Readings Of New Plays
March 17, 2023

Hudson Theatre Works continues to shine a light on local playwrights and nurture their voices with the upcoming PlayWorks, where readings of new plays by contemporary and local playwrights are presented and the audience shares in the creative process, and the admission is free.
share