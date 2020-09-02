State Theatre New Jersey Announces Broadway Online Trivia Night With Kathryn Boswell

The event will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 7pm EST.

State Theatre New Jersey announces Broadway Online Trivia Night, hosted by actress Kathryn Boswell on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 7pm EST. Proceeds raised support State Theatre's Community Engagement programs. A minimum donation of $5 allows patrons to participate in the trivia challenge. To sign up for Trivia Night, go to STNJ.org/Trivia.

Broadway Online Trivia Night will be hosted by actress Kathryn Boswell-who performed the role of Cynthia Weil in the national tour of Beautiful-The Carole King Musical at the State Theatre in 2019. The Broadway-themed trivia will be composed of 50 multiple choice questions covering everything from classic musicals like The Music Man and Fiddler on the Roof to composers and stars like Stephen Sondheim and Bernadette Peters, to newer musicals like Hamilton and Mean Girls. The first-place winner gets bragging rights as well as a $150 State Theatre gift certificate and a State Theatre swag bag and the second-place winner gets a State Theatre swag bag.

Online Trivia Night will be hosted on Zoom on each participant's desktop computer and played on the smartphone-based trivia game APP called Kahoot. Closed Captioning for this event can be made available by request by emailing info@stnj.org by September 11.

