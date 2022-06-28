Stagecrafters Announce 2022 Fringe Festival

Stagecrafters has announced the 2022 Fringe Festival featuring a wide variety of productions that will take place at offsite locations including Affirmations in Ferndale and Five15 in Royal Oak.

While 2nd Stage takes a hiatus this season for some much-needed house improvements, Stagecrafters is taking various shows into the community for a two-week Fringe Theatre Festival in Royal Oak at Five15 on Washington Ave and in Ferndale at Affirmations on Nine Mile Rd. True to the 2nd Stage tradition of staging the non-traditional, these specially curated shows range from local premieres to musical revues. Patrons can purchase individual shows or buy a package. All shows are rated Mature for content.

This is the first year that Stagecrafters has held a Fringe Festival and directors, and actors are eager to showcase the wide variety of productions for patrons.

"We needed to think outside of the box for 2nd Stage this season, so we are outside Stagecrafters, Baldwin Theatre, on the Fringe. Four diverse shows with close to 30 diverse performers. Keeping 2nd Stage, alive and well. Join us," says Executive Producer David Sigler.

The four productions that patrons are able to attend are: Broadway our Way: A Colorful Cabaret, Goodnight Gracie, It's a Stretch, Figments: Three Acts of Love, The Vagina Monologues, and Two Class Acts: Squash & Ajax.

Director Jay Kaplan of Broadway our Way: A Colorful Cabaret is looking forward to showcasing the talent of his cast for the community."The thing that I'm excited about the musical revue Broadway Our Way: A Colorful Cabaret is because it highlights the beautiful diversity of metropolitan Detroit's theatre community and because it provides a showcase for this group of amazingly talented performers who will dazzle, inspire and entertain audiences through their songs," says Kaplan.

Stagecrafters will present the three productions, Goodnight Gracie, It's a Stretch, Figments: Three Acts of Love by local playwright, Tara Makar. In addition to creating the three plays, Makar is also an actress in all three productions.

Individual tickets are $15 through July 10 and $20 after July 10. Festival Passes are $60 through July 10 and $70 after July 10. Fees are waived on all package purchases. Individual ticket fees are $3 per ticket.