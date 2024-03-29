Spotlight: MAMA I'M A BIG GIRL NOW at Enclow Recital Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tony Award Winner Marissa Jaret Winokur (Dancing with the Stars), Tony Nominee Kerry Butler (Xanadu), and Tony Nominee Laura Bell Bundy (Legally Blonde the Musical) reunite onstage for the first time since performing together in Hairspray. Spend the evening revisiting the show that helped launch their careers and lifelong friendships, all while singing hits from the shows that made you fall in love with them.



For decades, they performed as teenagers on stage. Now, see the fully bloomed divas they've become in Mama I'm a Big Girl Now, a night of Broadway music and stories you will never forget.



Get your tickets today!

Online: keanstage.com

Phone: (90 737‑7469



VENUE

Enlow Recital Hall



The event takes place at Kean University's Enlow Recital Hall, a five-minute drive from the Elizabeth and Union train stations. The venue is located at 215 North Avenue, Hillside, NJ 07205.



Free parking is available next to and behind the building. Accessible parking can be found adjacent to the building.