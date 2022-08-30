South Camden Theatre's Season Continues With THE BROTHERS SIZE Next Month

South Camden Theatre Company has announced their live stage production, "The Brothers Size" by Tarell Alvin McCraney. The show is directed by Damien J. Wallace, a Philadelphia based director, AEA Equity Actor and theatre teacher.

Artistic Director, Dawn Varava, stated that although "The Brothers Size" was a selection by former Artistic Director, Raymond Croce, she is thrilled to be part of seeing this production on stage at the Waterfront South Theatre. "Working with Damien has been just an awesome experience. He really understands how to stage productions and get the most from his actors. Be sure to see this show. You won't be disappointed."

"The Brothers Size", the second play in Tarell Alvin McCraney's The Brother/Sister Plays trilogy, opens on September 9th, 2022. The show runs for nine performances. See it Friday & Saturday evenings at 8:00 pm or at the Sunday matinée performances at 2:00 pm.

Director Damien Wallace spoke with us and provided these thoughts on the play, "What happens to a dream deferred? It's choked out or suffocated. Dreams are often criticized or discouraged by societal norms or familial values. Oftentimes individuals find themselves trapped in an unfulfilling and soul killing environment. Such is the life of the Brothers Size."

The play follows Ogun Size, his younger brother Oshoosi Size, and Oshoosi's friend Elegba. Oshoosi has just been released from prison and is staying with his older brother Ogun. Ogun sees that Oshoosi is lost and wants to help his brother acclimate to life outside prison, so he gives Oshoosi a job at his mechanics shop. Oshoosi is a dreamer and more than a job he desires a car so he can drive away from his hometown of San Pere, Louisiana and start fresh with his freedom. Oshoosi's friend Elegba, who was in prison with him, always shows up to hang out with Oshoosi, and Ogun thinks he's bad news. Elegba implies that he and Oshoosi were lovers in prison, and it seems like Elegba is in love with Oshoosi. When Elegba gets Oshoosi a car (it's unclear if he stole it), Oshoosi is ecstatic to finally have some freedom, and they take the car out for a ride. Unbeknownst to Oshoosi, Elegba has cocaine in his bag and that's where things unravel.

Damien continued, "The Brothers Size" sheds light on conformity and self identity and the difficulty navigating within those constructs. Additionally it allows you the audience to understand the pressures and struggles endured by the African American trying to assimilate and become a part of the fabric of this nation. All the while attempting to maintain ancestral roots albeit by choice or circumstance."

This show has three incredible actors. Craig McClaren appears as Ogun Henri Size, Oshoosi's older brother. David Bazemore (AEA) plays Oshoosi who was recently released from prison. You'll also meet Gregory Holmes, Jr. who plays Elegba, Oshoosi's friend from prison. Together these three actors create an incredible ensemble. Along with the actors, you'll see and hear Karen Smith, a Philadelphia-based percussionist who helps to tell the story through her African drumming.

Damien has been working with South Camden for many years on our stage. He has appeared in many of our best productions. He states, "Telling this story has been extremely rewarding and liberating. The commitment of these talented actors have made this production a fantastic voyage as well as working with the SCTC family. It's been a very long mutually respected and appreciated relationship over the last 15 years or so. I'm forever grateful for the trust this company has entrusted to me."

Learn more about each show at www.southcamdentheatre.org