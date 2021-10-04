Skyline Theatre Company Presents LITTLE WOMEN This Month

Skyline Theatre Company, Bergen County's most established professional theatre company, presents a weekend of live theatrical performances of "Little Women the Broadway Musical" this weekend October 7-10. Audiences will be welcomed into the George Frey Center for Arts and Recreation for the first time in more than 18 months.

Performances begin on Thursday, October 7 at 7:30pm, followed by additional performances on Friday, October 8 at 7:30pm, two Saturday shows at 2:00pm and 7:30pm, and a final matinee performance on Sunday, October 10 at 2:00pm. All performances take place in the Fair Lawn Community Center at 10-10 20th Street in Bergen County's borough of Fair Lawn.

Based on Louisa May Alcott's life and classic novel, "Little Women the Broadway Musical" follows the adventures of the four March sisters: wild and aspiring writer Jo, traditional and romantic Meg, sweet and timid Beth, and playful and irascible Amy. This timeless, captivating story of four sisters who grow up, find themselves and find love during and after the Civil War is brought to life in this glorious musical filled with personal discovery, heartache, hope and everlasting love.

Tickets are $30 each with student and senior tickets available for $25 each. Advance purchase of tickets is recommended and can be purchased through Skyline Theatre Company's online box office at http://www.skylinetheatrecompany.org/ or https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5208357. Reservation messages can be left on Skyline's box office phone at 800-474-1299.

"Little Women the Broadway Musical" is directed by Skyline co-founder and artistic director Sam Scalamoni with musical direction by Fernanda Douglas. The musical's book is by Allan Knee, with lyrics by Mindi Dickstein and music by Jason Howland, and is based on Louisa May Alcott's 1868 semi-autobiographical two-volume novel.

"Our audiences have long been awaiting a return to our theatre, and we can't wait for them to enjoy this truly timeless tale of family and of love and of hope...all things we appreciate today more than ever," said director Sam Scalamoni. "This beautiful production is charming from beginning to end, features heroic women role models, and is a coming-of-age story that will astonish young and old alike."

As members of the New Jersey Theatre Alliance, Skyline Theatre Company pledges to protect the health and safety of all who come through our doors, onto our stage, and work within our organization. We follow the most current medical advice, meeting or exceeding all local and national safety guidelines. "Little Women the Broadway Musical" audience members will be ask to follow all posted health guidelines and wearing masks will be recommended. Patrons who are feeling ill the day of the performance or who have been exposed to someone who has COVID-19 are asked to not attend the performance and will be given full refunds.