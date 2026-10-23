Shahzad Ismaily to Join NEC Students for Free WATER Concert
The free concert will be held at NEC's Jordan Hall and produced by Eden MacAdam-Somer and Anthony Coleman.
New England Conservatory's Contemporary Musical Arts department will present Water, a concert inviting listeners on a fluid musical journey through sound, ritual, memory, and transformation on Tuesday, November 10 at NEC's Jordan Hall. Admission to the 7:30 p.m. concert is free, but tickets are required.
Produced by Eden MacAdam-Somer and Anthony Coleman, Water features performances by CMA students and faculty with special guest multi-instrumentalist Shahzad Ismaily. The genre-spanning concert explores water as both a physical element and a powerful artistic metaphor, featuring George Brecht's Drip Music alongside traditional, original, and contemporary works that flow freely across musical styles and cultural traditions.
From meditative textures to rhythmic currents, improvisation to composed works, Water celebrates the many ways music can reflect, embody, and reimagine one of our most essential shared resources.
Pakistani-American artist Shahzad Ismaily is a primarily self-taught musician, composer, recording engineer, and producer who plays instruments including electric bass, drums, percussion, guitar, and synthesizers. He has recorded and performed with artists including Yoko Ono, Laurie Anderson, Feist, Cass McCombs, Bonnie “Prince” Billy, Beth Orton, Ben Frost, Damien Rice, Jolie Holland and Sam Amidon. Projects include Marc Ribot's trio Ceramic Dog, the Grammy-nominated Love in Exile alongside Arooj Aftab and Vijay Iyer, and his recording space Figure 8 in Brooklyn. Information at necmusic.edu.
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