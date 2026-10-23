Shahzad Ismaily to Join NEC Students for Free WATER Concert

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New England Conservatory's Contemporary Musical Arts department will present Water, a concert inviting listeners on a fluid musical journey through sound, ritual, memory, and transformation on Tuesday, November 10 at NEC's Jordan Hall. Admission to the 7:30 p.m. concert is free, but tickets are required.

Produced by Eden MacAdam-Somer and Anthony Coleman, Water features performances by CMA students and faculty with special guest multi-instrumentalist Shahzad Ismaily. The genre-spanning concert explores water as both a physical element and a powerful artistic metaphor, featuring George Brecht's Drip Music alongside traditional, original, and contemporary works that flow freely across musical styles and cultural traditions.

From meditative textures to rhythmic currents, improvisation to composed works, Water celebrates the many ways music can reflect, embody, and reimagine one of our most essential shared resources.

Pakistani-American artist Shahzad Ismaily is a primarily self-taught musician, composer, recording engineer, and producer who plays instruments including electric bass, drums, percussion, guitar, and synthesizers. He has recorded and performed with artists including Yoko Ono, Laurie Anderson, Feist, Cass McCombs, Bonnie “Prince” Billy, Beth Orton, Ben Frost, Damien Rice, Jolie Holland and Sam Amidon. Projects include Marc Ribot's trio Ceramic Dog, the Grammy-nominated Love in Exile alongside Arooj Aftab and Vijay Iyer, and his recording space Figure 8 in Brooklyn. Information at necmusic.edu.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 8 Days 10 Hrs 23 Min 59 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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