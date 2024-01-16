Selections From THE ROCK MUSICAL SOUL SEARCHING and a Staged Reading of SECOND CHANCES Come to Teaneck

Featuring the music of Avi Kunstler, a special evening of Selections from THE ROCK MUSICAL SOUL SEARCHING, preceded by a staged reading of the play with music SECOND CHANCES, will be presented by Black Box Studios on Wednesday, January 24th at 7:30PM at Debonair Music Hall in Teaneck, NJ. Tickets for this all-ages show are $18, and on sale now at Click Here.

Located at 1409 Queen Anne Road between State Street and Walraven Drive, Debonair offers ample free parking, and ground floor entry in the West Englewood section of Teaneck. Doors open at 7:00PM.



THE ROCK MUSICAL SOUL SEARCHING - which is slated for a full-scale, long-awaited revival in early Spring of 2024 - follows the story of a vibrant thirty-something 'Single Jewish Female' on NY's Upper West Side as she embarks on a wild and comedic search for her soul-mate with the help of her three best married friends, all engulfed in relationship troubles of their own.





Written by Avi Kunstler and Matt Okin, selections from the show will be performed by Ben Shanblatt's three-piece rock band, Black Box actress/singer Ilana Schimmel, Black Box actress/alum Leora Lerner, Black Box alum/singer-songwriter Esti Mellul, and NY-based actor, singer and dancer Sierra Berkeley Fisher.



The one-act comedy/drama SECOND CHANCES, also preparing for an overdue revival, was acclaimed in NYC and on national tours from 1998-2003. The piece is written by Michael Gurin, long-time Black Box creative, and focuses on the attempt at reconciliation between a high-strung Hollywood movie producer and his estranged Orthodox Jewish son, a vistor from Israel after a long absence. Featuring the music of Avi Kunstler, SECOND CHANCES is based on characters created by Michael Gurin and Matt Okin, and was originally created as a follow-up to their long running Off-Broadway hit TWIST OF FAITH.