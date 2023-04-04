See John Pizzarelli, Cheap Trick & More at MPAC in May

MPAC's season continues with a lineup of classic rockers, classic comedians, classic jazz and more. Tickets for all events are available at Click Here, or by calling the box office at 973-539-8008.

John Pizzarelli Big Band Swings in Tribute to Bucky

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8 pm

Guitarist and singer John Pizzarelli is one of the leading interpreters of the Great American Songbook. John returns to MPAC with his quartet and a 13-piece big band in a tribute to his father, legendary jazz guitarist Bucky Pizzarelli.

$39-$79

Trifecta of Folk: The Kingston Trio, The Brothers Four and The Limeliters

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3 pm

Three groups at the center of the 1960s Folk Revival continue to delight fans with their smooth musical sounds: The Kingston Trio ("Where Have All the Flowers Gone," "Tom Dooley"), The Brothers Four ("Try to Remember") and The Limeliters ("Take My True Love by the Hand").

$39-$79

Howie Mandel

Friday, May 12, 2023 at 8 pm

Howie Mandel has remained a constant force in show business for more than 40 years. He can currently be seen on NBC's flagship series ​America's Got Talent where he has served as a judge for eleven seasons. Mandel returns for another off-the-cuff, anything-goes evening of laughs. Language, Mature content. Adults only.

$49-$99

Lea Salonga

Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 8 pm

Award-winning actress and singer Lea Salonga is renowned for her powerful voice and perfect pitch. Best known for her Tony Award winning role in Miss Saigon, she was also the first Asian to play Eponine in Les Misérables on Broadway and returned as Fantine in the 2006 revival. Lea was the singing voice of Princess Jasmine from Aladdin, and Fa Mulan for Mulan and Mulan II, earning the honor of "Disney Legend."

$59-$99 LIMITED TICKETS

Cheap Trick

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 8 pm

Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Cheap Trick blend pop, punk and even metal in a catchy, instantly recognizable way, producing timeless classics like "I Want You To Want Me," "Surrender," "Dream Police," and "The Flame." A musical institution, they have played more than 5,000 performances, sold 20 million records, and earned 40 Gold and Platinum records.

$59-$109 LIMITED TICKETS

Kevin James: The Irregardless Tour

May 19, 2023 at 8 pm

An evening of stand up comedy from the popular TV and movie star (The King of Queens, The Crew, Netflix's Home Team).

$69-$129 LIMITED TICKETS

Guest Attraction: New Jersey Ballet presents: Spring Forward

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 7:30 pm

Featuring works by George Balanchine and masterpieces by past and present choreographers.

$39-$69

Guest Attraction: New Jersey Ballet presents: Princess Aurora's Wedding (from The Sleeping Beauty)

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 1:30 pm and 4:30 pm

Guided by a storyteller, the audience will take an engaging trip through the classic fairy tale of The Sleeping Beauty, set to the beautiful score by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, with the dancers of NJ Ballet bringing the characters to life. Ages 4+

$15-$35