Sarah Brightman to Ring in Holiday Season With A CHRISTMAS SYMPHONY at NJPAC

International singing superstar, Sarah Brightman is the world's biggest selling soprano. She pioneered the classical crossover music movement and is famed for possessing a vocal range of over three octaves. Her crystalline voice is immediately recognizable across the globe: earthy yet ethereal, haunting yet angelic. Since her international breakthrough as Christine Daaé in The Phantom of the Opera, Sarah has toured extensively to widespread acclaim. She is credited with pioneering the classical crossover movement and is the only artist to have simultaneously topped the Billboard dance and classical charts.

Sarah's work transcends any specific musical genre, synthesizing many influences and inspirations into a unique sound and vision. Today, she remains among the world's most prominent performers, with global sales of 30 million units having received more than 180 gold and platinum awards in over 40 countries. On December 20th, 2020, Sarah headlined her first-ever global livestream event, Sarah Brightman: A Christmas Symphony from the historic Christ Church Spitalfields in London, also featuring special guests Andrew Lloyd Webber, Aled Jones and choir Gregorian. It is currently available to watch on PBS stations across the nation. Watch the "Sarah Brightman: A Christmas Symphony" trailer below. Tickets can be purchased for the NJPAC show, or any stop on the tour, here.