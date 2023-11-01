Sarah Brightman Brings A Christmas Symphony to State Theatre New Jersey

State Theatre New Jersey presents the world's biggest-selling soprano and legendary Grammy Award-nominated artist Sarah Brightman in A Christmas Symphony on Sunday, November 26 at 7:30pm. Tickets range from $69-$199.

Last year, A Christmas Symphony travelled internationally to Japan and Southeast Asia and was met with standing ovations and rave reviews. Accompanied by orchestra, choir, and special guests, this magical holiday show will feature Brightman performing many of her holiday classics and greatest hits. A Christmas Symphony is an unforgettable Christmas spectacle during the most wonderful time of the year.

To add a little ‘holiday frosting,' join Sarah's VIP “Winter Wonderland” for an incredible Ultimate Experience! With three (3) amazing VIP packages available, there is something for everyone and would make a memorable Holiday gift for yourself, family, or friends.

ABOUT Sarah Brightman

Sarah Brightman, the world's best-selling Soprano and UNESCO Artist for Peace Ambassador, has amassed sales of more than 30 million, receiving awards in over 40 countries, and garnering over one billion streams worldwide. She originated the role of Christine Daaé in the world-renowned The Phantom of the Opera on both West End and Broadway stages and has performed at such prestigious events as the Concert for Diana, The Kennedy Center Honors, and the Barcelona and Beijing Olympic Games. Brightman's albums Eden, La Luna, Harem, Symphony, and Dreamchaser were each chart-topping Billboard hits and were all accompanied by world tours. Her most recent full length studio album HYMN was released in 2018 and debuted at #1 on the Classical and Classical Crossover Billboard charts. The HYMN World Tour began in South America in September 2018 and concluded in her hometown of London, England in November 2019.

Brightman has been recognized for her outstanding contribution to music and theatre with a ‘STAR' on the world-renowned, majestic Hollywood Walk of Fame, in addition to receiving an Honorary Doctor of Arts (Hon DArt). In October 2022, Brightman entertained her first exclusive three-night Las Vegas engagement at The Venetian Resort with “A Starlight Symphony…An Evening with Sarah Brightman” before taking her holiday tour A Christmas Symphony internationally to Japan and Southeast Asia in November/December of 2022 for the very first time. Now an annual tradition, Brightman's 2023 A Christmas Symphony tour will return to North America for 22 enchanting shows beginning in Laval (Montreal), Quebec on November 21st, and concluding on December 20th in Sugar Land, TX.

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.