Sam Shepard's LITTLE OCEAN, ACTION And THE UNSEEN HAND Enter Final Weekend The Black Box

Sam Shepard's Action, the U.S. Premiere Of Little Ocean, and The Unseen Hand will wrap up their runs at The Black Box of Englewood this weekend.

As noted by Jay Lustig on NJArts.net, "Beckett was one of Shepard's main influences, and his imprint can be seen all over these three rarely revived works, which — in the hands of Black Box PAC's game-for-anything actors, under the direction of Matt Okin — make for a lively, surprise-filled evening of head-spinning entertainment."



In association with the Estate, The Black Box - NJ's incubator for new and under-produced works by world-class artists - presents one final weekend of Sam Shepard's groundbreaking plays Action, The Unseen Hand, and the U.S. premiere of the unpublished Little Ocean.

The final four performances are this coming Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 8:00PM sharp, with limited tickets for performances on the 2nd floor of 8 East Palisade Avenue, Englewood, NJ 07631 available now at Click Here.

Sam Shepard's first New York plays, Cowboys and The Rock Garden, were produced by Theatre Genesis in 1964. For several seasons, he worked with Off-Off-Broadway theatre groups including La MaMa and Caffe Cino. Eleven of his plays won Obie Awards, including Chicago, The Tooth of the Crime, and Curse of the Starving Class. Other award-winning plays include Fool for Love, True West, A Lie of the Mind, and Buried Child, for which he won a Pulitzer Prize in 1979.

In 1986, Shepard was inducted into the American Academy of Arts and Letters and received the Gold Medal for Drama from the Academy in 1992. He was inducted into the Theater Hall of Fame two years later. As a writer and director, he filmed Far North and Silent Tongue. As an actor, he appeared in numerous films, including The Right Stuff, Days of Heaven and Resurrection. His final works of prose, The One Inside and Spy of the First Person, were published in 2017, the year of his death.



Since Fall 2021, The Black Box continues to incubate new and under-produced plays by world-class artists such as Eric Bogosian, Paul Schrader, Beth Henley, Craig Lucas, Neil LaBute, and most recently John Patrick Shanley. Collaborations are now underway with The Estates of Edward Albee and IB Singer as well as with artists including Craig Lucas & Craig Carnelia, Migdalia Cruz, John Lahr, Daniel Handler, Ken Levine, Ishmael Reed, Halley Feiffer, and Billy Martin.



In addition to the Estate of Sam Shepard, Action and The Unseen Hand are presented in special arrangement with Concord Theatricals Inc. on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.

