Sam Edelston Will Perform With Teddy Parker in Morristown, NJ

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Sam Edelston, a trailblazer in modern dulcimer music, brings his inventive sound to the stage on Friday, March 20, as part of The Folk Project's beloved Troubadour Acoustic Concert Series. Performing on fretted dulcimer alongside vocalist Teddy Parker-an award-winning songwriter and multi-instrumentalist-Edelston joins a special Generations edition of the series, celebrating four fathers who have passed down musical traditions within their families.

The evening begins with a welcoming social hour and hors d'oeuvres at 6:30 PM, followed by performances at 7:30 PM at Morristown Unitarian Universalist Fellowship.

At the heart of Edelston's set is music from his groundbreaking debut album, Making Waves-the first classic rock album to place the fretted dulcimer front and center in a full band setting. Blending original compositions with bold reinterpretations of songs by iconic artists like The Rolling Stones, Queen, The Beatles, Bruce Springsteen, and Brandi Carlile, the album reimagines what this traditionally folk instrument can do-infusing it with energy, edge, and unmistakable rock spirit.

A longtime member of The Folk Project, Edelston has evolved from a young songwriter and fingerstyle guitarist into a leading voice for the fretted dulcimer. Now touring nationally, he has performed across 14 states and reached a global audience, amassing over 1.2 million YouTube views from listeners in more than 190 countries.

"Big-name artists such as Joni Mitchell, Cyndi Lauper, and Harry Styles have recorded with dulcimers, but you never hear them play anything like this," Edelston says.

Critics have taken note. UK outlet York Calling highlights the album's charm and charisma, while Music for All (Brazil) calls it "an enjoyable experience that breaks new ground for modern music." Ultimate Classic Rock praises Edelston's "frightening amount of rock mojo" beneath his understated presence.

Don't miss this distinctive evening of innovation, tradition, and connection. Sam Edelston and Teddy Parker perform Friday, March 20, at The Folk Project's Troubadour Acoustic Concert Series in Morristown.

Making Waves is now available on Spotify, Bandcamp, and all major streaming platforms. For more tour dates, music, and updates, visit samthemusicman.com.