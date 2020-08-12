SUMMER SOIREE/WE'RE STILL HERE Live Concert to be Performed on the Deck of the Civil War Drill Hall Theater

The performance will take place on August 22nd at 7PM and be broadcast live on YouTube.

Summer Soirée / We're Still Here, is a celebration of Broadway music performed live and being broadcast via YouTube Live on August 22nd at 7PM, from the exterior deck of the Civil War Drill Hall Theater to ensure everyone's safety. The theater is the home to the Players Guild of Leonia, New Jersey's oldest continuing community theater group since 1919.

With its season shut down, director, Marc Leland conceived the premise for the concert of, We're Still Here, inspired by the song, "I'm Still Here," from Follies by legendary composer, Stephen Sondheim.

The cast includes many veteran members and new; Joanne Moldt, Alison Miller, Cheryl Woertz,

Diane Arabella, Elizabeth Tasch, Stephen Moldt,

Kim Queren, Owen Sheridan, Kerr Lockhart,

Dan Giordano, Suzanne Renaud, Vito Mazza,

Catherine Watson, Staci Beth Block, and Marc Leland.

Tune in below!

Website: https://www.leoniaplayers.org/

