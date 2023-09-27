STRANGER THINGS' Cara Buono Comes to New Jersey

"An Evening with Cara Buono," television and film star of "Stranger Things" and Emmy Nominated for "Mad Men," will be held at New Jersey's Mahwah High School on Saturday, October 28 at 7:00 p.m.

The actress will be interviewed in a live Q & A by actor and producer Jeff Marchetti. Both Buono and Marchetti appeared in the iconic hit series "The Sopranos."

The event will take a new approach to the Q & A format. "Think of a new age 'Inside The Actors Studio' produced live on stage infused with fresh energy," says Jeff Marchetti.

During the live interview Buono will share thoughts on some of her most memorable roles including her popular current role as Karen Wheeler in the hit Netflix television series, "Stranger Things." She will also discuss some of her other well-known roles including Dr. Faye Miller in "Mad Men," for which she received a much-deserved Emmy nomination. She will also discuss playing Kelli Moltisanti in "The Sopranos," and Gail Carter in "The Girl from "Plainville."

During the live interview, the audience will have a chance to ask questions about her life and career. "It's inspiring to hear how a young lady who was born in the Bronx to a simple blue-collar family had enough drive, confidence, and determination in herself to earn her first professional role before she was even a teenager," says Marchetti. "Remarkably Cara Buono was able to carry that positive energy throughout her entire career leading her to be one of Hollywood's most sought after, desirable, and respected actors in the business."

In addition, there will be a number of celebrity friends attending the event.

Dedicated "Stranger Things" fans are encouraged to dress as their favorite "Stranger Things" character.

Proceeds from the event will help fund HS scholarships distributed by The Mahwah Film Arts and Music Committee, provide credits to high school students, and will act as a hands-on learning experience in the arts.

Cara Buono is an Emmy nominated Bronx-born actress, who has displayed great range throughout her long and storied career. She starred as "Karen Wheeler" in the globally acclaimed series Stranger Things. She earned an Emmy nomination for her performance as "Dr. Faye Miller" on Mad Men. Before that, she featured as "Kelly Moltisanti" on the The Sopranos. Most recently, she appeared in Hulu's The Girl From Plainville as "Gail Carter" alongside Elle Fanning and Chloë Sevigny. Her numerous television credits include: Amazon's The Romanoff's, the remake of The Bad Seed with Rob Lowe and Mckenna Grace, season 4 arc as super villain Gamemnae on Supergirl, Person of Interest, all the Law & Order franchises, and The Good Wife.

Cara continued to act (on Broadway) throughout college while attending Columbia University where she graduated with a double major in English Literature and Political Science. She continued to be seen in independent films like Noah Baumbach's directorial debut Kicking and Screaming, Nisha Ganatra's Chutney Popcorn as well as returning to Broadway after graduation in Tennessee Williams' The Rose Tattoo. She continued her love of indie films that include: Let Me In directed by Matt Reeves (Cloverfield), the road movie The Discoverers with Griffin Dunne. She was the female lead in Artie Lange's Beer League, co-starred opposite John David Washington in the Sundance hit Monsters and Me and was Edith Banner in Edith Banner in Ang Lee's Hulk.

Most recently, she has completed the indie films: Vienna 1913, In Fidelity, She Came from the Woods, Things Like This and the Lifetime feature Kara Robinson: The Girl Who Lived.

To purchase tickets to "An Evening with Cara Buono," go to: Click Here

For more information about "An Evening with Cara Buono," contact einnonmedia@aol.com