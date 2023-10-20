SPQR Stage Company to Bring Molly Pitcher's Story to Life in Somers Point

Experience the courage and heroism of a revolutionary figure.

By: Oct. 20, 2023

SPQR Stage Company has revealed that the story of legendary American Revolution figure Molly Pitcher will come to life in the short, one-woman play, “Molly Pitcher,” which will be performed 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 4 and 5, at studio;space in Somers Point.

Though many believe she is just a legendary character rather than real-life heroine, the nickname of Molly Pitcher has historically been commonly attributed to Mary Ludwig Hays. As popular history goes, Hays was delivering water to her husband and other men on the battlefield (hence the “pitcher” nickname) during the Battle of Monmouth in New Jersey in June 1778. When her husband was killed in battle, she then took over manning her husband's cannon.

“This story of Molly, from her days on the dairy farm up to the battlefield and becoming the heroine of the Battle of Monmouth during the American Revolution, illustrates some real ‘revolutionary' girl power,” said Bill Sterritt, SPQR artistic director and playwright of this show. “Whether she actually existed or is merely a fable, there are great lessons to be learned by this incredible character.”

Pitcher is being portrayed by Serena Lehman, an actor, singer, and voiceover artist from Boston, who has been passionate about acting since childhood. Most recently she acted in The Edinburgh Fringe Festival and at the Pleasance Theatre in London. She has also been in several short films and national commercials and industrials.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door. Aside from the performances 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Nov. 4 and 5, the performance will be livestreamed on Nov. 4. Tickets for the stream are $10 and can be purchased at Click Here. Studio;space is located at 112 Woodland Ave. in Somers Point, across from The Crab Trap. For ticket reservations, call 323-793-2153 or email spqrstageco@aol.com.

 

Funding has been made possible in part by the New Jersey Historical Commission, a division of Cultural Affairs within the Department of State, through funds administered by the Atlantic County Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs. 

 

SPQR Stage Company: Since 2004, SPQR Stage Company has been testing and redefining the limits of theatre, in theme, form, and purpose. For almost 10 years, SPQR Stage Company's productions have exhibited ingenuity, in language, concept and staging. From performing in a 40-seat house in Hollywood to the 50-seater studio;space in Somers Point, SPQR has strived to think big and outside of the box. SPQR has always preferred to be ambitious and in front of the curve in all its undertakings.

 




