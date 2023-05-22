SOMETHING ROTTEN! Opens At Music Mountain Theatre

Performances are May 26-June 18.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Sarah Brightman Sets Holiday Tour Dates Photo 2 Sarah Brightman Sets Holiday Tour Dates
School Groups Leave Production of SCHOOL OF ROCK at The Ritz Theatre Company Mid-Show Due Photo 3 School Groups Leave Production of SCHOOL OF ROCK Mid-Show Due to 'Inappropriate' Content
Frank Sinatra and Nelson Riddle Fondly Remembered At Swingin' Event Photo 4 Frank Sinatra and Nelson Riddle Fondly Remembered At Swingin' Event

Welcome to the Renaissance and the outrageous, crowd-pleasing musical farce, Something Rotten, opening at Music Mountain Theatre on May 26 with performances Fridays at 8 PM, Saturdays at 3 PM & 8 PM, and Sundays at 3 PM through June 18. Please note that there will be no 8 PM performance on June 17. Music Mountain Theatre is located at 1483 NJ-179 in Lambertville, New Jersey.

Set in the 1590s, brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of the biggest star of the era, everyone's favorite bard: William Shakespeare. Something Rotten features large song and dance numbers and a wacky cast of over-the-top characters!

Leading the creative team through Something Rotten's mayhem, madness, and musical mishaps is Director Jonathan Wierzbicki. He is part of the theatre's resident company and was seen on stage previously in The Producers and Elf. Artistic director Louis Palena choreographs, with vocal direction by Sue den Outer, and costume design by Jordan Brennan.

Tickets are $32 for adults and $30 for students/seniors/military and can be purchased by visiting Click Here, in person at the box office, or by calling 609.397.3337. It's never too late to subscribe and save with a subscription package for the 2023 season! Subscriptions are valid through December 2023.

In addition to the main stage productions, performances for young audiences are offered throughout the year! Disney's 101 Dalmatians Kids continues with performances on May 27 and June 3 followed by Moana Jr. taking the stage on June 10, 17, and 24. Young Audience tickets are just $10 and showtimes are Saturdays at 11 AM and 1 PM.




RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

Nutley Little Theatre to Present HAND TO GOD in June Photo
Nutley Little Theatre to Present HAND TO GOD in June

Nutley Little Theatre will present Hand to God by Robert Askins, directed by Chris Hietikko.

Student Discount Tickets Announced for AMERICAN RIVER Documentary Screening at HACPAC Photo
Student Discount Tickets Announced for AMERICAN RIVER Documentary Screening at HACPAC

The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation (NNJCF) will host a special screening of the environmental justice documentary film, American River, on Wednesday, June 7 from 6:00 to 8:30 p.m. EDT at the Hackensack Performing Arts Center (HACPAC).

Grammy-Winning Trio TIME FOR THREE to Open Princeton Festival Photo
Grammy-Winning Trio TIME FOR THREE to Open Princeton Festival

2023 GRAMMY Award-winning trio Time for Three will lead off the Opening Weekend of the Princeton Symphony Orchestra's 2023 Princeton Festival on Friday, June 9 at 7pm.

Mayo Performing Arts Center And Cornerstone Launch New Creative Aging Program For Seniors Photo
Mayo Performing Arts Center And Cornerstone Launch New Creative Aging Program For Seniors

Mayo Performing Arts Center has launched a Creative Aging Arts program at Cornerstone Adult Day Center in Morristown that will run through the end of June.


More Hot Stories For You

Nutley Little Theatre to Present HAND TO GOD in JuneNutley Little Theatre to Present HAND TO GOD in June
Mayo Performing Arts Center And Cornerstone Launch New Creative Aging Program For SeniorsMayo Performing Arts Center And Cornerstone Launch New Creative Aging Program For Seniors
bergenPAC High School Music Awards Set For Next WeekbergenPAC High School Music Awards Set For Next Week
School Groups Leave Production of SCHOOL OF ROCK at The Ritz Theatre Company Mid-Show Due to 'Inappropriate' ContentSchool Groups Leave Production of SCHOOL OF ROCK at The Ritz Theatre Company Mid-Show Due to 'Inappropriate' Content

Videos

Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award Video Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Inside a Two-Show Day at SHUCKED Video
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Inside a Two-Show Day at SHUCKED
Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call Video
Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call
Tony Nominee Ben Platt Thinks the World is Finally Ready for PARADE Video
Tony Nominee Ben Platt Thinks the World is Finally Ready for PARADE
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# OTHER DESERT CITIES
Kelsey Theatre (5/26-6/04)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Broadway’s Next Hit Musical 
Morven Museum & Gardens (6/14-6/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# August Wilson's Jitney
Middletown Arts Center (6/02-6/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Spring Awakening
Vanguard Theater Company (6/15-7/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Season Finale with Joshua Bell
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (6/09-6/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Man for All Seasons
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (10/18-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Boyd Meets Girl
Trinity Church (6/15-6/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Rose Tattoo
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (5/31-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cyrano
Wharton Black Box Theater (6/16-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Welcome to Matteson
NJ Rep (9/28-10/29)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You