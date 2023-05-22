SOMETHING ROTTEN! Opens At Music Mountain Theatre

Welcome to the Renaissance and the outrageous, crowd-pleasing musical farce, Something Rotten, opening at Music Mountain Theatre on May 26 with performances Fridays at 8 PM, Saturdays at 3 PM & 8 PM, and Sundays at 3 PM through June 18. Please note that there will be no 8 PM performance on June 17. Music Mountain Theatre is located at 1483 NJ-179 in Lambertville, New Jersey.

Set in the 1590s, brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of the biggest star of the era, everyone's favorite bard: William Shakespeare. Something Rotten features large song and dance numbers and a wacky cast of over-the-top characters!

Leading the creative team through Something Rotten's mayhem, madness, and musical mishaps is Director Jonathan Wierzbicki. He is part of the theatre's resident company and was seen on stage previously in The Producers and Elf. Artistic director Louis Palena choreographs, with vocal direction by Sue den Outer, and costume design by Jordan Brennan.

Tickets are $32 for adults and $30 for students/seniors/military and can be purchased by visiting Click Here, in person at the box office, or by calling 609.397.3337. It's never too late to subscribe and save with a subscription package for the 2023 season! Subscriptions are valid through December 2023.

In addition to the main stage productions, performances for young audiences are offered throughout the year! Disney's 101 Dalmatians Kids continues with performances on May 27 and June 3 followed by Moana Jr. taking the stage on June 10, 17, and 24. Young Audience tickets are just $10 and showtimes are Saturdays at 11 AM and 1 PM.