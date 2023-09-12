SOMETHING ROTTEN! Comes to Haddonfield Plays & Players This Month

Something Rotten! is coming to South Jersey when the hit Broadway musical opens at Haddonfield Plays & Players on September 29.

Set in the 1590s, brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rock star known as “The Bard.” When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theater involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world’s very first musical. But amidst the scandalous excitement of opening night, the Bottom Brothers realize that reaching the top means being true to thine own self, and all that jazz.

“Something Rotten! has been enchanting audiences since its 2015 Broadway debut,” says Chris Miller, Managing Artistic Director. “This is the show that taught us that yes, it is Hard To Be The Bard! This funny production with a stellar cast is full of inside jokes sure to make both Broadway and Shakespeare fans smile. We’re transporting our audience to our very own version of the Globe Theater.”

Something Rotten! was nominated for ten Tony Awards, including Best Musical. It is a musical comedy written by John O'Farrell and Karey Kirkpatrick with music by Karey and Wayne Kirkpatrick.

“Something Rotten” runs September 29, 2023 to October 14, 2023. Tickets are $30.