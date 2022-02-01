SNL'S Chris Redd Debuts His Comedy Tour At NJPAC

Laugh at NJPAC! New Jersey Performing Arts Center, known for bringing world-class entertainment close to home, presents Saturday Night Live's Chris Redd in his first stand-up comedy tour, Why Am I Like This? on Sunday, February 27, 2022, at 7 p.m.



Redd is a regular cast member on NBC's Saturday Night Live, an established actor, writer, standup, sketch, and improv performer. This hilarious popular film and television actor won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for co-writing the SNL song "Come Back Barack."

Chris Redd is a cast member of NBC's Saturday Night Live and recently won an Emmy for his work on SNL in Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics. Redd appears in several hard-hitting comedy films such as "Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping" opposite Andy Samberg, "The House" opposite Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler, and "A Futile and Stupid Gesture" opposite Will Forte. Redd also starred as the lead in the independent feature, "Fat Camp. "Redd appeared in Netflix's pot-themed multi-camera comedy from Chuck Lorre, "Disjointed." He starred in the cult-classic television hit show "Wet Hot American Summer," Comedy Central's "Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents," Netflix's "Love," and in Jake & Amir's digital series "Lonely and Horny." Redd starred in ABC's "Family Fortune" and Standup New Face at Just For Laughs in Montreal.



Tickets are on-sale now at NJPAC.org or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.