SINGER/SONGWRITER SHOWCASE Will Come to The Middletown Arts Center in August

NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. Sign Up

The Middletown Arts Center will invite music lovers to an Indoor Summer Nights Concert: Singer/Songwriter Showcase on Thursday, August 20, at 7 p.m. in the MAC Theater. Enjoy an evening of original music and exceptional live performances from some of New Jersey's talented singer-songwriters, including Shotgun Bill, Dan Toye, Christian Beach, Michael Brett, Erika Sherger, Frank Patrouch, Jim Crawford, Roger Gardella, Kevin Liebkemann and Stu Coogan.

The Middletown Arts Center is located at 36 Church Street in Middletown, NJ (next to the Middletown train station). Free parking is available onsite with additional free parking available in the station metered lot on weekday evenings after 6 p.m. and on weekends.

About the Performers

Shotgun Bill (Bill Anania) is a Monmouth County singer-songwriter and award-winning Americana artist. A longtime fixture of the Jersey Shore music scene, he has released multiple albums as a solo artist, with Frank & Bill, and with Shotgun Bill & The Tango Kid. His music has earned recognition from the Indie Music Channel Awards and Indie Music Radio Awards, including 2024 Americana Singer/Songwriter of the Year and 2025 Best Americana Band.

Dan Toye is a New Jersey singer-songwriter whose gritty vocals and heartfelt original songs reflect a lifetime of hard work and authentic storytelling. A favorite on the local music scene, he has performed throughout the region for more than 15 years and released the acclaimed album Goin Home.

Christian Beach is a New Jersey singer-songwriter who has been part of the Jersey Shore music scene since the late 1980s. After fronting several local bands and touring with Transfusion M on the 2006 Vans Warped Tour, he launched a solo career rooted in Americana and folk. His 2009 debut album, Christian Beach, was recognized among New Jersey's top releases of the decade, and his latest recordings include the DoubleLife, Basement Noise, and Direct and Free EPs.

Michael Brett is a New Jersey singer-songwriter whose blend of rock and folk has been captivating audiences for more than 20 years. Performing both as a solo artist and with The May Darlings, he has released several acclaimed recordings, including Serenade Postcards and Dislocate, showcasing his thoughtful songwriting and distinctive sound.

Erika Sherger is a Boonton Township singer-songwriter whose heartfelt vocals have drawn comparisons to Natalie Merchant and Linda Ronstadt. Known for her distinctive original songs, she released her second album, Bad Wolf, in 2022, further showcasing her unique songwriting and expressive style.

Frank Patrouch is a New Jersey singer-songwriter whose original music reflects a lifetime of stories, humor, and hard-earned perspective. A longtime fixture of the Jersey Shore music scene, he performs both as a solo artist and with Frank & Bill, bringing heartfelt Americana and acoustic roots music to audiences throughout the region.

Jim Crawford is a Scottish-born, New Jersey-based singer-songwriter whose original music draws on a lifetime of experiences. After returning to music in retirement, he released the albums Team of My Father and Yelling at Me and has become a familiar performer at coffeehouses and folk venues throughout New Jersey.

Roger Gardella is a singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who has been performing throughout the tri-state area for more than 40 years. An ASCAP member, he is also a dedicated advocate for independent musicians, producing songwriter showcases while continuing to perform his original music and release recordings, including his album Thanksgiving Day.

Kevin Liebkemann is a Jersey Shore singer-songwriter whose original songs tell stories of love, life's everyday adventures, and his favorite indulgence—good food. He is the host of the Seaside Ramblers, a popular jam group known for its lively boardwalk sessions and welcoming community of musicians.

Stu Coogan is a Jersey Shore singer-songwriter, guitarist, and longtime host on Brookdale Public Radio (Evening Host 7-11 pm). Influenced by folk, rock, blues, and Americana, his performances feature heartfelt interpretations and original songs inspired by a lifelong love of music.

Don't Miss a New Jersey News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming