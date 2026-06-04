SHE KILLS MONSTERS to Open at Studio Playhouse

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She Kills Monsters will open at Studio Playhouse, located at 14 Alvin Pl. Montclair NJ on Friday, June 5th. Directed by Alec J. Wolf, She Kills Monsters is a comedy that takes audiences on a journey into the world of Dungeon & Dragons!

When Agnes Evans stumbles on her late sister Tilly's D&D notebook, she discovers a side to her that she never knew filled with epic battles, fierce warriors, and hilarious, geeky fun. Packed with humor, heart, and high-energy action, this imaginative and nostalgic play is a must see for gamers, fantasy lovers, nineties babies, and anyone who's ever searched for connection in the most unexpected places.

Performances will take place June 5, 6, 12, 13, 19, 20 at 8:00 pm and June 7 and 14 at 3:00 pm.

Cast includes: Courtney Mincolelli - Evil Gabbi, Dylan Myers - Steve, Frankie Perez - Orcus, Jessie Thiele - Vera/Narrator, Jillian Flynn - Agnes, Kelli Dylan - Tilly, May Riekenberg - Lilith, Miguel Vega - Chuck, Natalya 'Artemys' Kozlovski - Kaliope, Pierce V. Lo - Miles, and Tyler McGeough - Evil Tina/Farrah.

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