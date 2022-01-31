SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK LIVE JR. Arrives at The Growing Stage this February

The Growing Stage, The Children's Theatre of New Jersey, located in the Historic Palace Theatre on Route 183 in Netcong, New Jersey will present its first Studio Series of the 40th season, SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK LIVE JR., in person February 10-13 (Thursday and Friday at 7:30PM, Saturday at 4:00PM and Sunday at 2:00PM).

SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK LIVE JR. is based on an idea by David McCall from the series created by George Newall and Tom Yohe. SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK LIVE JR. features a book by Scott Ferguson, Kyle Hall and George Keating with music and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, Bob Dorough, David Frishberg, Kathy Mandry, George Newall and Tom Yohe. This production is directed by Cara Scalera, The Growing Stage's Production Manager and musically directed by Laura Petrie, veteran educator and TGS Teaching Artist

SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK LIVE JR. introduces us to Tom, a nervous school teacher about to start his first day of teaching. He tries to relax with a little TV when various characters representing facets of his personality materialize from the television set. Tom is hesitant at first to accept their help, but with a little friendly prodding, they help Tom see how great a teacher he has been all along! Reviving the catchy, playful Saturday morning hits of the 70s, SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK LIVE JR. is both educational and enjoyable for everyone!

SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK LIVE JR. is an all youth production featuring 12 young performers hailing from Morris, Sussex and Warren counties. This production is a part of our Studio Presentation Series. This series, initiated in the fall of 2009, has succeeded in engaging both patrons and artists. Targeted for specific-aged audiences rather than the wide-reaching family fare of the Main Stage, the series provides community artists with a unique opportunity to participate in the creative process of "trying out" new, more experimental works under the direction of our professional artists. This program allows our company to both cultivate new talent and challenge audiences.

SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK LIVE JR. tickets are $15 for Adults, $12 for Young People (17 and under) and Seniors (62 and above). To make a purchase, visit www.growingstage.com or call the TGS Box Office at (973) 347-4946. Health and safety protocols are in place at The Growing Stage and masks are required for all patrons at each performance. The Growing Stage - The Children's Theatre of New Jersey programs are made possible, in part, by funding from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, and contributions from numerous corporations, foundations, and individuals.