SCHOOL OF ROCK Alumni Brandon 'Taz' Niederauer To Perform In Concert At The Lizzie Rose Music Room

Twenty-year-old Brandon, nicknamed "Taz" for his ferocious guitar playing, is living proof that dreams really do come true.

By: Jun. 16, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Photos & Video: See Zachary Noah Piser, Olivia Lux & More in RENT at Paper Mill Playhouse Photo 2 Photos & Video: First Look at RENT at Paper Mill Playhouse
Review: THE ROSE TATOO by Tennessee Williams at The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey-An E Photo 3 Review: THE ROSE TATOO by Tennessee Williams at The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey-An Enthralling Production
Review: RENT at Paper Mill Playhouse-An Extraordinary Production of the Iconic Musical Photo 4 Review: RENT at Paper Mill Playhouse-An Extraordinary Production of the Iconic Musical

SCHOOL OF ROCK Alumni Brandon 'Taz' Niederauer To Perform In Concert At The Lizzie Rose Music Room

SCHOOL OF ROCK Alumni Brandon 'Taz' Niederauer To Perform In Concert At The Lizzie Rose Music Room

On Wednesday July 19th The Lizzie Rose Music Room welcomes 20 year old Broadway alumni Brandon "Taz: Niederauer in concert.

Twenty-year-old Brandon, nicknamed "Taz" for his ferocious guitar playing, is living proof that dreams really do come true.

At ten years old he appeared on the Ellen Degeneres Show and then onto Good Morning America and The Late show With Stephen Colbert.

When he was twelve years old Brandon's advanced guitar prowess earned him his Broadway debut in the the principal role of guitarist "Zack Mooneyham" in the Tony Award-nominated Andrew Lloyd Webber production, School of Rock The Musical. His stellar performance laid the groundwork for his forthcoming career as a solo artist.

In the years following Brandon would perform in legendary venues in America and across the world with some of the most prominent musicians of our time, the young guitarist, singer, and songwriter has earned himself quite the reputation.

Brandon has shard the stage with many of his musical idols including members of the Allman Brothers Band, Gregg Allman, Derek Trucks, Warren Haynes, Butch Trucks, and Oteil Burbridge, as well as notable musicians, including Buddy Guy, Stevie Nicks, Lady Gaga, Slash, Jon Batiste, John Mayer, Dweezil Zappa, Eric Gales, George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, Dr. John, Gary Clark Jr., George Porter Jr., Robert Randolph, John Popper (of Blues Traveler), Tedeschi Trucks Band, Dumpstaphunk, Blackberry Smoke and countless others.

"Brandon is playing from pure, real 'what' and 'how' and intent and he's going for it and you can hear it like music and get off to it and dance to it. So, yeah...I dig it. I dig it. The fact that he's young is secondary." - John Mayer

Wednesday July 19th 7:30pm

Brandon "Taz" Niederauer

Lizzie Rose Music Room

217 E. Main Street

Tuckerton, NJ

Click Here




RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
AVENUE Q Comes to Luna Stage This Weekend Photo
AVENUE Q Comes to Luna Stage This Weekend

Luna Stage will welcome Montclair High School students in a Career Internship Program (CIP) project: a workshop production of the poignant and irreverent musical, Avenue Q!

2
Perkins Center for the Arts Reveals Summer Concert Series Lineup Photo
Perkins Center for the Arts Reveals Summer Concert Series Lineup

Perkins Center for the Arts announces the lineup of its outdoor summer concerts, hosting a diverse collection of local artists and entertainment sharing their art with the South Jersey area.

3
MPAC Reveals 2023-2024 Season Lineup Photo
MPAC Reveals 2023-2024 Season Lineup

MPAC’s 2023-2024 season – its 29th -- will feature over 100 events in a wide range of genres, from classical music to classic rock, Broadway to the blues, smooth jazz to stunning dance, and so much more.

4
Luna Stage to Welcome Student Workshop of AVENUE Q This Week Photo
Luna Stage to Welcome Student Workshop of AVENUE Q This Week

Luna Stage will welcome Montclair High School students in a Career Internship Program (CIP) project: a workshop production of the poignant and irreverent musical, Avenue Q!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: All-Stars Sing Out for AAPI Heritage Month at Broadway Sessions Video Video: All-Stars Sing Out for AAPI Heritage Month at Broadway Sessions
Broadway's Rising Stars Shine at the 2023 Theatre World Awards Video
Broadway's Rising Stars Shine at the 2023 Theatre World Awards
Go Inside Rehearsals for Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA with Ruthie Ann Miles and More Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA with Ruthie Ann Miles and More
Watch Ashley Park & Stephanie Hsu in the New JOY RIDE Trailer Video
Watch Ashley Park & Stephanie Hsu in the New JOY RIDE Trailer
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Rose Tattoo
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (5/31-6/18)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Round and Round the Garden
duCret Center of Art (6/22-6/25)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Don Braden Big Band and Quartet
Bickford Theatre at the Morris Museum (6/29-6/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Shirley Valentine
Cape May Stage (6/07-7/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Seussical the Musical - Theatre for Young Audiences Edition
Star Royale Theatre (8/11-8/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Miss Delta Township by Joanne Callum Powers
West End Arts Center (6/15-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Donny Osmond
Mayo Performing Arts Center (7/20-7/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Derek Hough – Symphony of Dance
Mayo Performing Arts Center (11/30-11/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# West Side Story, School Edition
The Strand Theater (6/30-7/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# TROUBADOURS: A CAROLE KING & JAMES TAYLOR TRIBUTE
Sieminski Theater (6/24-6/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You