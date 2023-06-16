SCHOOL OF ROCK Alumni Brandon 'Taz' Niederauer To Perform In Concert At The Lizzie Rose Music Room

Twenty-year-old Brandon, nicknamed "Taz" for his ferocious guitar playing, is living proof that dreams really do come true.
On Wednesday July 19th The Lizzie Rose Music Room welcomes 20 year old Broadway alumni Brandon "Taz: Niederauer in concert.
At ten years old he appeared on the Ellen Degeneres Show and then onto Good Morning America and The Late show With Stephen Colbert.
When he was twelve years old Brandon's advanced guitar prowess earned him his Broadway debut in the the principal role of guitarist "Zack Mooneyham" in the Tony Award-nominated Andrew Lloyd Webber production, School of Rock The Musical. His stellar performance laid the groundwork for his forthcoming career as a solo artist.
In the years following Brandon would perform in legendary venues in America and across the world with some of the most prominent musicians of our time, the young guitarist, singer, and songwriter has earned himself quite the reputation.
Brandon has shard the stage with many of his musical idols including members of the Allman Brothers Band, Gregg Allman, Derek Trucks, Warren Haynes, Butch Trucks, and Oteil Burbridge, as well as notable musicians, including Buddy Guy, Stevie Nicks, Lady Gaga, Slash, Jon Batiste, John Mayer, Dweezil Zappa, Eric Gales, George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, Dr. John, Gary Clark Jr., George Porter Jr., Robert Randolph, John Popper (of Blues Traveler), Tedeschi Trucks Band, Dumpstaphunk, Blackberry Smoke and countless others.
"Brandon is playing from pure, real 'what' and 'how' and intent and he's going for it and you can hear it like music and get off to it and dance to it. So, yeah...I dig it. I dig it. The fact that he's young is secondary." - John Mayer
Wednesday July 19th 7:30pm
Brandon "Taz" Niederauer
Lizzie Rose Music Room
217 E. Main Street
Tuckerton, NJ
Recommended For You