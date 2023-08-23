SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE's Jay Pharoah Comes to NJPAC Next Month

Jay Pharoah, the star comedian made famous by NBC’s Saturday Night Live, will take the stage in Newark, at New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Friday, September 29, 2023, at 7PM.



Actor and comedian Jay Pharoah is one of the industry’s most sought-after leading men. Best known for his spot-on impressions, Pharoah spent six seasons as a cast member on NBC’s Saturday Night Live.



Recently, Pharoah was seen in The Blackening, one of the biggest purchases out of the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, and in the starring role of Cecil Homes, the right-hand man of 1970s record producer and co-founder of Casablanca Records, Neil Bogart, in Spinning Gold.



Additional film and television credits include hosting and producing the hit Nickelodeon gameshow, Unfiltered, Comedy Central’s Out of Office, Mort in Sherman Oaks, Floyd Mooney in Showtime’s White Famous, Sony Picture’s animated feature The Mitchells vs. the Machines, Steven Soderbergh’s Unsane, Universal’s animated feature Sing, CBS Films’ Get a Job, CBS’s Remote, FOX Searchlight’s Lola Versus, FOX’s Family Guy and The Simpsons, Bojack Horseman on Netflix, and Cartoon Network’s Robot Chicken. Pharoah currently serves as a consulting writer/producer on Family Guy. In addition to acting and stand-up, Pharoah released his first EP titled “Spittin Image” in August 2021.



Pharoah continues to headline comedy clubs across the country throughout the year.



Tickets to see Jay Pharoah are on sale now! Reserve tickets by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.