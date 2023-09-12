Roxey Ballet Unveils 2023 Fall Season

Roxey Ballet has unveiled the lineup for the Fall 2023 season of dance and is kicking off with its first-ever Dancing on the Green event. Dancing on the Green is a community initiative that creates a unique opportunity for the Roxey Ballet Company to perform in rural areas and offer arts enhancements for green areas and farm-based businesses throughout Hunterdon County, NJ, in support of their mission to make the arts accessible to all. This unconventional partnership resulted from collaborative efforts by the Hunterdon County Cultural Heritage Commission, the Hunterdon County Office of Economic Development and Tourism, Roxey Ballet Executive Director Mark Roxey, and Old York Cellars. Says Mark Roxey, "I am so excited about the opportunity to bring dance to unexpected places, and look forward to expanding this to all counties throughout NJ and PA that Roxey Ballet serves."

Dancing on the Green takes place at Old York Cellars Winery, 80 Old York Road, Ringoes, NJ on Saturday, October 7th (with a rain date of October 14th). Roxey Ballet will present 4 repertory numbers during the course of the day while the audience enjoys wine tastings paired with the dance performance they are viewing. The performances will complement the beautiful environment of the winery, framed like a painting by the natural splendor of the fall foliage landscape. The event is free and open to the public with performances occurring throughout the day. Details can be found at Click Here.

As the season continues, a fun-filled evening of Halloween-themed dance, crafts, treats (and maybe some tricks) for kids of all ages awaits at Roxey Ballet's Not Too Scary Spooktacular Dance Party. Wear your spookiest, silliest, most creative costume to a FUNdraiser for the Roxey Ballet with dancing to spooky tunes, mask decorating, and ghoulish games. Scare up your appetite for frightfully tasty sweets to enjoy. Parents are welcome to drop off or join in the fun. Tickets are $25 for kids and $10 for parents who choose to stay and party. Tickets for irresistible raffle baskets can be purchased at the door. It's a Halloween party you wouldn't dare to miss! Hosted by the Mill Ballet School, 46 N Sugan Rd, New Hope, PA, on Saturday, October 28 from 6:30-8 p.m. Tickets are available at roxeyballet.org/halloween-dance-party.

November is the start of the Holiday season and performances of The American Holiday Classic Tradition, The Nutcracker. The Nutcracker "Suites" and Tea Party on November 12 welcomes the holidays with a fun-filled afternoon of sweets, coffee, tea, and hot chocolate with the characters from The Nutcracker. Children and parents alike can expect delightful performances by Roxey Ballet's professional artists, receive autographs and take photos, enjoy story time by the Sugar Plum Fairy, and participate in a Nutcracker-themed dance class. Tickets for the 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. tea parties are available at roxeyballet.org/nutcracker-tea-party.

Theater performances of The Nutcracker begin Thanksgiving weekend at Villa Victoria Theatre in Ewing, NJ. Recognized as the most family-friendly production in the region and a long-standing community tradition, Roxey's Nutcracker provides the perfect introduction to ballet for children of all ages and is a timeless holiday performance enjoyed by adults. The cast is a blend of international professional dancers and students from local towns in Hunterdon, Mercer, Somerset, Middlesex, and Bucks Counties. Four weekend performances at 2 p.m. occur on Saturday and Sunday, November 25-26 and December 2-3, and a school/child matinee is offered on Friday, December 1 at 10 a.m. Villa Victoria Theatre is located at 376 W Upper Ferry Rd, Ewing, NJ. Tickets are available at roxeyballet.org/nutcracker and virtual tickets are also available.

Roxey Ballet will present a sensory-friendly performance of The Nutcracker on Saturday, December 9 at 3 p.m. at Mill Ballet in New Hope, PA. This performance is suitable for children and adults with ASD and other special needs or sensitivities. Adaptations to the performance include decreased sound levels, elimination of special effects, reduced length of performance, and increased house lighting. This performance is also a great option for very young children, providing a relaxed atmosphere with the freedom to move around. Tickets are available at roxeyballet.org/sensory-friendly-nutcracker and virtual tickets are also available.

For the youngest fans of The Nutcracker, Roxey Ballet will offer three Sugar Plum Story Times at public libraries during the month of December. Join the Sugar Plum Fairy as she takes you on a journey through the magical Land of the Sweets with a reading, performance, and dance class given by professional dancers from Roxey Ballet. These events are free and open to the public and occur on Wednesday, December 6 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Montgomery Library, Thursday, December 7 from 6:00-7:00 p.m. at the Hillsborough Library, and Saturday, December 16 at 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Bridgewater Library. More details can be found at roxeyballet.org/events.

To close out the holiday season and 2023, Roxey Ballet and the Lambertville Historical Society will present the 3rd annual A Very Lambertville Holiday Celebration at Music Mountain Theatre in Lambertville, NJ. This artistic collaboration features holiday song selections and live performances from local artists and bands with joyful dance choreography performed by Roxey Ballet Company dancers and Mill Ballet School Trainees. The magic of the holidays will come alive offering a visual way to enjoy old favorites. Don't miss the chance to see this warm, welcoming and totally local event. A Very Lambertville Holiday Celebration is on Wednesday, December 20 at 7 p.m. at Music Mountain Theatre, 1483 NJ-179, Lambertville, NJ. Tickets are available at roxeyballet.org/a-very-lambertville-holiday-celebration and virtual tickets are also available.

Roxey Ballet is a non-profit organization incorporated in New Jersey in 1995. Their programs are made possible in part by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, The New Jersey Cultural Trust, The Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation, VSA Kennedy Center The International Organization on Arts & Disabilities, Church and Dwight, Hunterdon County Cultural & Heritage Commission, Dance NJ, The Princeton Area Community Foundation, and by private donations from individuals and businesses.