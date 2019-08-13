Rickie Lee Jones Comes To NJPAC

New Jersey Performing Arts Center and Metropolitan Entertainment welcome acclaimed singer and songwriter Rickie Lee Jones in concert this fall. She performs at the intimate Victoria Theater at New Jersey Performing Arts Center on October 15, 2019 at 7:30pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 16 at 10:00am.



Two-time Grammy winner Rickie Lee Jones skyrocketed to fame in 1979 when she appeared on Saturday Night Live. Performing her breakthrough hit "Chuck E's In Love" in her trademark red beret, Time Magazine instantly dubbed her "the Duchess of Coolsville." Since then she has appeared on the cover of Rolling Stone twice, and included in VH1's 100 Greatest Women of Rock & Roll.



Rickie has made a career of fearlessly experimenting with her sound and persona and continues that tradition on her newest album Kicks, a collection of songs from the great American songbook. Released in June 2019 on Jones' own label, OSOD, the album spans two decades (50s-70s) of pop, rock and jazz, presenting her unique and sophisticated interpretations of these songs. "It is all part of what I heard growing up," says Jones. "The radio played everything! 1960's AM radio was the primordial zone for our musical life today."



As Rickie Lee looks ahead supporting Kicks on her 2019 tour, there has also been a flurry of praise and activity surrounding her masterful early works. Rickie recently performed Pirates in its entirety as part of NPR's "Turning the Tables" live show at Lincoln Center's Damrosch Park. After years out of print, Rickie Lee Jones' first two albums, her self-titled debut album and the lauded follow up Pirates received their long overdue vinyl reissues earlier this year.



Tickets to see are Ricki Lee Jones will go On-Sale Friday, August 16th 10 a.m. at NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.





