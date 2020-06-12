Rhino Theatre Apologizes For Use of Blackface in LEND ME A TENOR

Rhino Theatre is apologizing after concerns were raised over their use of blackface in their 2018 production of Lend Me a Tenor.

Although other companies have performed the show with the same usage of blackface, patrons of the Rhino spoke out after the theatre's owners stood up against racism and for inclusion in a recent post.

Now, they have responded with an apology in a statement on Facebook.

"Even though no harm was meant, we sincerely apologize for any offense," the statement reads.

Read the theatre's full statement below:

We write this post as a response and to offer, as best we can, an explanation to some questions posed to us on one of our earlier posts. We speak for our company and perhaps other companies who may encounter similar challenges with regard to things done in the past, even when those things were never meant with bad intention. Even though no harm was meant, we sincerely apologize for any offense. We are now faced with ever emerging opportunities to learn and grow from past decisions and current social and moral affairs. Moreover, as part of our growth process, we will look at our opportunities and leadership teams to make Rhino more accessible to all. Our doors are always open to discuss this matter, and any others, just call anytime. We'd love to have an open dialogue- in person.

Rhino Theatre has always operated with good intent and we are forever grateful to be able to give the platform to speak up, for good and bad, which is everyone's right.

