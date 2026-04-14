Review: SINS OF THE MOTHER at NJ Rep-A Gripping Play on the Long Branch Stage

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“You only get one mother.” by Douggie in Sins of the Mother

New Jersey Repertory Company (NJ Rep) is presenting a riveting new play, Sins of the Mother by acclaimed playwright Israel Horovitz. Adroitly directed by NJ Rep’s Associate Artistic Director, Evan Bergman and featuring the talents of four accomplished actors, the show will be presented at the Company's Lumia Theater in Long Branch through May 3rd.

Sins of the Mother is set in the provincial fishing village of Gloucester, Massachusetts. Douggie is a young man who returns to his hometown looking for a sense of belonging and to find employment. He soon meets some tough local men, Bobbie, Frankie, and Dubbah, who seem to know everything about the town and its inhabitants. Douggie is surprised to learn about his mother’s sordid past and turmoil caused by some of the townspeople. The play depicts grave events, yet Israel’s smartly crafted dialogue and the fine characterizations create a compelling blend of humor and drama.

The cast features John Stout Adams as Dubbah; Michael Bakkensen as Frankie and Philly Verga; Rudy Galvan as Douggie; and Edward James Hyland as Bobbie. The actors deliver the play’s dialogue without missing a beat. There are surprises at every turn, such as when Bobbie talks about his relationship with Douggie’s mother; a fight that breaks out among the men; and when Frankie’s financially successful twin brother, Philly appears unexpectedly in Gloucester.

The Creative Team has done a great job of creating the atmosphere for Sins of the Mother. The Team includes scenic design by Jessica Parks; costume design by Isabella Rossi; lighting design by Jill Nagel; sound design by Nick Simone. The Fight Director is Brad Lemons; Stage Manager is Kristin Pfeifer; and the Production Assistant is Ian Duhart.

Theatergoers are fortunate to have New Jersey Repertory Company located in the seashore community of Long Branch. They continue to premiere the finest new works with style and verve and their artistic reach has gone way beyond the Garden State. Plays that are first seen at NJ Rep have been produced across our nation and globally. We applaud Executive Producer, Gabor Barabas, Artistic Director, Suzanne Barabas and their team on the Company’s continued success.

See Sins of the Mother while you can. It is a thought-provoking play that begs a significant question. Are there events that are better forgotten and left in the past?

New Jersey Repertory Company is located at 179 Broadway, Long Branch, NJ 07740. There is plenty of free parking for patrons in the rear of the theater. The performance schedule for Sins of the Mother is Thursday at 7:00 PM; Friday & Saturday at 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM; and Sunday at 2:00 PM. For updates, tickets, and special events, visit www.njrep.org or call 732-229-3166.

Photo Credit: Andrea Phox, New Jersey Repertory Company

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