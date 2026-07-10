CHIP AND GUS to be Presented at Shakespeare Theatre of NJ Before Edinburgh Fringe

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Chip and Gus, a comedy with balls, winner of a best overall award at the NYC Fringe, is heading to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this August, but will make a one night only sneak-peek appearance at the Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey, on July 20th.

Called 'One of the most impressive things I've ever seen' by esteemed theatre critic Peter Filichia, Chip and Gus is about two oddball men, casual acquaintances, who meet once a month in a rundown upstate New York sports bar, to do the one thing they love...play ping pong. But this night is different...this night something else is in the room.

As the balls and banter fly back and forth, they discover their lives intertwine in surprising ways. Gus, a flamboyantly stoic professor of Philosophy, is a socially inept genius spouting wit and pedantry, and Chip, a goofy struggling music teacher and composer, whose life is hanging by a thread, are on a collision course. Their chemistry explodes in hilarious and heart-breaking revelations, swirling into a spectacular human symphony.

As a send-off before their 3-week Edinburgh Festival Fringe run in Scotland, the 65-minute show will play Monday night, July 20th, at 7:30 at New Jersey Shakespeare's Thomas H. Kean Theatre Factory, at 3 Vreeland Road in Florham Park, NJ.

With STNJ veteran John Ahlin and Christopher Patrick Mullen as writer/performers, and produced by NY's Fat Knight Theatre, Chip and Gus, a comedy with balls, is a smash-hit wherever it has played.

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