Resorts Casino Hotel plays host to Remember Jones - Bat out of Hell Live

The performance is on Saturday, June 10th.

Apr. 27, 2023  
As part of the North to Shore Festival announced recently by New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and First Lady Tammy Murphy at NJPAC's Prudential Hall, the popular Meat Loaf & Jim Steinman tribute band (Remember Jones - Bat of Hell Live) will perform inside the Superstar Theatre. This high-energy show recreates the entire 1977 Meat Loaf album, Bat out of Hell, which has sold 44 million copies worldwide. Tickets are on-sale now through resortsAC.com!

The inaugural North to Shore Festival brings together 50+ venues for an unprecedented celebration of Jersey-wide excellence aimed to showcase the Garden State's legacy in arts and innovation. Taking place across three-weekends, the Remember Jones - Bat out of Hell concert joins an incredible lineup of music, comedy, film and technology throughout the festival. For more information, visit northtoshore.com

Remember Jones is a national song-stylist and showman from Asbury Park, NJ who is on the rise while sharing stages with notable acts such as Bruce Springsteen, George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, Ronnie Spector & The Ronettes, Darlene Love, Buster Poindexter, Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes, Low Cut Connie, and more. He has been a member of the acclaimed Everyone Orchestra alongside Robert Randolph, Steve Kimock and members of Ween, moe., The Roots, The Revivalists, and more. He has been mentioned in Rolling Stone, Variety, Paste, Relix, and more with his original music, high energy, show-band staging, and creative, theatrical events playing to packed and sold-out clubs and theaters throughout the United States. A previous incarnation of BAT OUT OF HELL LIVE featured Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Max Weinberg on drums, playing the entire album for the first time live since his 1977 studio contribution.




