Pushcart Players Brings PETER AND THE WOLF to The Citizens Bank Theater

Pushcart Players will present “Peter and the Wolf” on September 16 at The Citizens Bank Theater in Succasunna, NJ. Founded in 1974, Pushcart will be celebrating 50 years of stirring up serious fun for young people nationwide.

“Ours is a tantalizing version of the classic Russian folktale,” said Paul Whelihan, producing artistic director. “It beautifully brings together all the elements of growing up: daring, defiance, confidence, and courage. And as a touring company, we’re grateful to have entire families share the theater experience; our parents, caregivers, relatives, and friends mostly hear about the production their child saw in school.”

“Peter and the Wolf” is the story of a spirited young boy who confronts the dangers of the forest with bravery, creativity, and leadership. In an enchanting production set to the resplendent music by composer Sergei Prokofiev, each character is represented by a different musical motif, adding music appreciation to the many benefits of the play.

The production is directed by Whelihan; book and lyrics are by co-founder, Ruth Fost; orchestrations and additional music are by Tony Award-winner, Larry Hochman. The cast features Serena Buchan, Oscar Castillo, Dana Harris, and Phebe Taylor.

Pushcart Players is the award-winning professional touring theater company specializing in arts education for children. Twice nominated for an Emmy©, Pushcart is the recipient of numerous state and private awards for excellence and innovation. Pushcart brings substantive musical theater, workshops, and residencies to young people and their families in schools and theaters nationwide. The company has traveled more than 6.5 million miles nationally and abroad, from the rural red schoolhouse to the White House.

Pushcart Players addresses social studies, literature, history, special educational needs, social-emotional learning, equity, diversity, accessibility, inclusion, and values clarification for young people, their families, and their educators. All performances by professional artists (Actors’ Equity Association) are supported by study guides, post-performance assessments, and other supplemental materials. Pushcart adapts to any location with innovative scenery, lighting, and sound systems.

“Peter and the Wolf” is presented by the Roxbury Arts Alliance (www.roxburyartsalliance.org) on Sept 16 at 4:00 pm at Citizens Bank Theater, located at 72 Eyeland Avenue, Succasunna, NJ. Tickets can be purchased at www.roxbury-arts-alliance.ticketleap.com/peter–the-wolf/ or by calling 973-945-0284.

For information on this or any of Pushcart Players’ programs and services, call 973-857-1115, visit the website at Click Here or email information@pushcartplayers.org.