Pushcart Players Brings PETER AND THE WOLF to The Citizens Bank Theater

The performance is set for September 16.

By: Sep. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Full Cast Set For THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse, Starring Jeremy Jordan and Eva Photo 1 Full Cast Set For THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse
Video: Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More Photo 2 Video: Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More
Darren Criss Announces New Holiday Tour Dates Across the U.S. & Canada Photo 3 Darren Criss Announces New Holiday Tour Dates
Andrew Polec, Jordan Dobson, Olivia Puckett & More Will Star in HAIR at Two River Theater Photo 4 Andrew Polec, Jordan Dobson, Olivia Puckett & More Will Star in HAIR at Two River Theater

Pushcart Players Brings PETER AND THE WOLF to The Citizens Bank Theater

Pushcart Players will present “Peter and the Wolf” on September 16 at The Citizens Bank Theater in Succasunna, NJ. Founded in 1974, Pushcart will be celebrating 50 years of stirring up serious fun for young people nationwide.

“Ours is a tantalizing version of the classic Russian folktale,” said Paul Whelihan, producing artistic director. “It beautifully brings together all the elements of growing up: daring, defiance, confidence, and courage. And as a touring company, we’re grateful to have entire families share the theater experience; our parents, caregivers, relatives, and friends mostly hear about the production their child saw in school.”

“Peter and the Wolf” is the story of a spirited young boy who confronts the dangers of the forest with bravery, creativity, and leadership. In an enchanting production set to the resplendent music by composer Sergei Prokofiev, each character is represented by a different musical motif, adding music appreciation to the many benefits of the play.

The production is directed by Whelihan; book and lyrics are by co-founder, Ruth Fost; orchestrations and additional music are by Tony Award-winner, Larry Hochman. The cast features Serena Buchan, Oscar Castillo, Dana Harris, and Phebe Taylor.

Pushcart Players is the award-winning professional touring theater company specializing in arts education for children. Twice nominated for an Emmy©, Pushcart is the recipient of numerous state and private awards for excellence and innovation. Pushcart brings substantive musical theater, workshops, and residencies to young people and their families in schools and theaters nationwide. The company has traveled more than 6.5 million miles nationally and abroad, from the rural red schoolhouse to the White House.

Pushcart Players addresses social studies, literature, history, special educational needs, social-emotional learning, equity, diversity, accessibility, inclusion, and values clarification for young people, their families, and their educators. All performances by professional artists (Actors’ Equity Association) are supported by study guides, post-performance assessments, and other supplemental materials. Pushcart adapts to any location with innovative scenery, lighting, and sound systems.

“Peter and the Wolf” is presented by the Roxbury Arts Alliance (www.roxburyartsalliance.org) on Sept 16 at 4:00 pm at Citizens Bank Theater, located at 72 Eyeland Avenue, Succasunna, NJ. Tickets can be purchased at www.roxbury-arts-alliance.ticketleap.com/peter–the-wolf/ or by calling 973-945-0284.

For information on this or any of Pushcart Players’ programs and services, call 973-857-1115, visit the website at Click Here or email information@pushcartplayers.org.




RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
RE: HISTORY CONTEMPORARY TAKES by Figurative Artist Lisa Ficarelli-Halpern Opens At Kean U Photo
RE: HISTORY CONTEMPORARY TAKES by Figurative Artist Lisa Ficarelli-Halpern Opens At Kean University

The Galleries at Kean University will feature the works of Lisa Ficarelli-Halpern, an award-winning American figurative artist known for re-contextualizing art-historical images within a contemporary setting, with the exhibition RE: History Contemporary Takes. It is on view through December 8 at the Karl and Helen Burger Gallery on Kean's Union campus.

2
Players Guild of Leonia to Present GRAND HORIZONS Next Month Photo
Players Guild of Leonia to Present GRAND HORIZONS Next Month

Players Guild of Leonia, founded in 1919, will present Bess Wohl's, Grand Horizons, at the Civil War Drill Hall Theatre. Get performance and ticket information here!

3
Pushcart Players Launches Season for 50th Year Photo
Pushcart Players Launches Season for 50th Year

Founded in 1974, Pushcart will be celebrating 50 years of stirring up serious fun for young people nationwide. Check out all of the 2023/24 season information here!

4
JCTC to Host Symposium For Immigrant Artists Photo
JCTC to Host Symposium For Immigrant Artists

As part of Jersey City Theater Center's 2024-25 strategic planning, Executive Producer Olga Levina, will host a conversation with all immigrant artists. Get all of the event details here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Relive the Final Days of MAMMA MIA! on Broadway Video
Relive the Final Days of MAMMA MIA! on Broadway
How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Cara Mentzel to Write Their Book Video
How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Cara Mentzel to Write Their Book
CMU's Robert Ramirez Speaks to the Importance of Arts Education Video
CMU's Robert Ramirez Speaks to the Importance of Arts Education
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Waiting for Godot
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (9/13-10/01)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SELLING KABUL By Sylvia Khoury
Premiere Stages at Kean University (9/07-9/24)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Joshua Bell Leads the New Jersey Symphony
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (12/01-12/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Annie
State Theatre New Jersey (2/02-2/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tick, Tick... BOOM!
Nutley Little Theatre (9/08-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Toxic Avenger
Playhouse 22 (10/13-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beethoven’s Violin Concerto with Augustin Hadelich
Count Basie Center for the Arts (1/13-1/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Memphis
Playhouse 22 (6/07-6/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Algonquin Arts Theatre (10/07-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Christmas Story: The Musical
Surflight Theatre (12/02-12/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You