Princeton Ballet School Will Present A Weekend of Dance at the Princeton Shopping Center This Weekend

Princeton Ballet School (PBS), the official school of American Repertory Ballet (ARB), New Jersey's top professional ballet company, will host "A Weekend of Dance" in the courtyard of the Princeton Shopping Center (301 N. Harrison St., Princeton) beginning on Friday, July 30 at 5:30pm with a performance featuring students from its world-renowned Summer Intensive program, and continuing on Saturday with a series of free dance classes.

"We welcome every opportunity to introduce dance to our community and the joy of moving to music," says School Director Aydmara Cabrera. "Dancing is a wonderful activity for all ages and abilities: it develops healthy habits, builds self-confidence, and allows individuals the important social connection with friends and peers."

On Friday, July 30 at 5:30pm, students from Princeton Ballet School's Summer Intensive program will take center stage in a performance, titled Summer Dance, which will feature a mix of styles, from classical ballet to new contemporary, musical theater to flamenco. The program also features guest artists Jonathan Montepara and Andrea Marini from American Repertory Ballet.

"Princeton Ballet School's extraordinary faculty has created new work for these students, engaging them in the choreographic process," says Ms. Cabrera. "It will be a joyful celebration of their hard work this summer and another chance for students to develop their skills in live performance."



To reserve a seat for this outdoor event, visit arballet.org/summer-dance. Tickets are $35.

Come dance with us! Princeton Ballet School will offer a day of FREE classes on Saturday, July 31. All classes will take place on PBS's new outdoor stage. No experience or pre-registration is needed. All participants, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear a mask, and may wear socks or ballet shoes on stage. Bring water to stay hydrated! The day will feature live musical accompaniment by pianist Raul Cordies.

9-9:45 AM

Children's ballet for ages 3-4

10-10:45 AM

Children's ballet for ages 5-7

11-11:45 AM

Children's ballet for ages 8-12

Teacher: Nanako Yamamoto (professional dancer with American Repertory Ballet)

2:30-3:15 PM

Contemporary/Jazz

3:30-4:15 PM

Advanced/Intermediate Demo-Ballet Class

Teacher: PBS Faculty Member Luis Napoles

4:30-5:30 PM

Dance for Parkinson's, for people with Parkinson's disease and their caregivers

Teacher: Rachel Stanislawczyk

Registration is now open for Princeton Ballet School's 2021-2022 school year. In-person and virtual classes are available for children as young as age 3, in addition to an Open Division for adults. For details, please call 609-921-7758. Classes start September 9. Beginners of all ages are welcome! Dancers with prior experience should call to schedule a placement class.