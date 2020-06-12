Plans to Restore the Loew's Theatre are Currently in the Works

ROI-NJ has reported that on Thursday, Jersey City Mayor Steven M. Fulop and Friends of the Loew's announced plans to restore the historic Loew's Theare.

Fulop shared:

"The pandemic is not going to slow the city down, and after six years of stalled progress and litigation we are excited to finally have a positive plan in conjunction with FOL. We will now restore the theatre and find a partner that can bring world class talent on a regular basis to Jersey City...This is a significant step for Journal Square and the entire city."

Colin Egan, founder of Friends of Loew's, said:

"I think we can create a practical partnership between FOL as a dynamic, community-based arts organization, and a major commercial promoter/venue operator so we can create something more expansive, successful, and contributory to our community than would be possible by either alone... FOL is committed to the goal of having the Loew's host a regular schedule of commercial programming for the affordable enjoyment of area residents, and also as a means to provide support for the Theatre and other programming in it."

