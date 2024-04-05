Photos: Gateway Playhouse Presents MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING As Part of Shakespeare At The Shore

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Gateway Playhouse in Somers Point will open its 2024 mainstage season with William Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing.” See photos from the production.

The beloved comedy will run for one weekend only, April 19-21, with 7 p.m. performances on Friday and Saturday and a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday.

The comedy revolves around two couples in love: Claudio and Hero—whose ultimate coupling is almost ruined due to baseless accusations by Don John, the play’s villain; and Benedick and Beatrice, whose witty banter provides much of the show’s humor.

This is the third time that Director Ryan Daly has tried to stage this production. The first time it was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and, on the second attempt, an actor left right before opening night and there was not enough time to recast.

Now with a cast of 25 actors, Daly is thrilled to have this show finally come to fruition at the Gateway.

“This is a huge cast, yet everyone is helping each other—there are no egos in this show. That’s what I like about this cast. It’s the best cast I’ve ever worked with,” said Daly, who actually teaches Shakespeare at Atlantic City High School. “I appreciate everybody trusting me with this. It’s been really fun to work on.”

Daly chose to put a modern spin on this Shakespearean comedy. Instead of setting it in Messina, Italy, as The Bard intended, Daly is setting his production in “Messina, Florida,” during the 1950s.

“With Shakespeare, you can set it in any time period. I’ve seen ‘Twelfth Night’ set during WWII and ‘Taming of the Shrew’ set in the Old West,” Daly said. “I love the 1950s, and then I thought of setting this somewhere tropical. I just thought it was a neat setting.”

According to Daly, “Much Ado” is Shakespeare’s best comedy, but he knows that some people shy away from Shakespeare’s works.

“I’m not asking people to like Shakespeare–they don’t have to like it. But I want them to appreciate him,” he said. This (story) is still relevant, it’s still important. The fact that we’re still doing it says so.

“I see audiences getting something good out of this show, and I think they will have a lot of fun.”

“Much Ado About Nothing” opens the Gateway’s 2024 mainstage season followed by “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” May 31 to June 2 and June 7-9; “Crying on the Camino,” July 13 and 14; and “Little Shop of Horrors,” Sept. 27-29 and Oct. 4-6. Additional spring, summer and winter shows can be found on GatewayByTheBay.org now with other performances being announced soon, including a surprise holiday production.

Tickets

Tickets for “Much Ado” are $25 each and can be purchased at GatewayByTheBay.org or by calling the box office at 609-653-0553. Gateway Playhouse is located at 738 Bay Ave. in Somers Point, NJ.

Photo Credit: Gateway Playhouse