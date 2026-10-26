Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Photos: NO, NO NANETTE at Rutgers-Camden Through November
Director Kenneth Elliott leads this production of the Vincent Youmans musical, featuring Emmalee Accetta and Robert Kramer alongside Symphony in C musicians.
Rutgers-Camden Theater and Symphony in C's co-production of the classic Broadway musical No, No, Nanette is now playing through November 1 at Rugters-Camden's Walter K. Gordon Theater. See photos!
No, No, Nanette brings together sparkling songs, romantic escapades, mistaken identities, and plenty of old-fashioned fun in this fresh new production directed by Kenneth Elliott and featuring the musicians of Symphony in C. With its buoyant score-including the beloved 'Tea for Two' and 'I Want to Be Happy'-this celebrated musical comedy follows the three couples sharing a cottage in Atlantic City in the midst of a blackmail scheme, with plenty of deception, romantic mishaps, and comical misunderstandings. The nostalgic show, adapted by Burt Shevelove, features a book by Otto Harbach and Frank Mandel, music by Vincent Youmans, and lyrics by Irving Caesar and Otto Harbach.
The staged concert features Emmalee Accetta as 'Nanette;' Robert Kramer (Walnut Street Theatre, Ritz Theatre Company) as 'Jimmy Smith;' Ben Vitone as 'Tom;' Jake Mendes (Off-Broadway's Pride House, Bunnicula, Pinkalicious!; The Muny) as 'Billy Early;' Elyse Langley (Walnut Street Theatre, Bristol Riverside Theatre) as 'Lucille Early;' and Ev Dowling (Media Theatre, FIFA World Cup, Opera Philadelphia), Brantley Evans (Walnut Street Theatre, Greater Ocean City Theatre Company), Avery Mekhi Hannon (Walnut Street Theatre, Wilma Theater), and Josiah Jacoby (Media Theatre, Walnut Street Theatre) in the ensemble. The cast of professional actors will be joined by Rutgers-Camden students.
The 31-piece Symphony in C is one of only three professional training orchestras in the United States, preparing exceptional young musicians and conductors for careers at the highest levels of the profession. Alumni have gone on to perform with leading orchestras worldwide, including The Philadelphia Orchestra, New York Philharmonic, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, The Cleveland Orchestra, and Royal Stockholm Philharmonic.
Since moving its concert series to the Gordon Theater at Rutgers University-Camden in 2006, Symphony in C has played an active role in Camden's cultural community through professional performances and its extensive Music Matters! education programs serving area youth. Under the artistic leadership of Music Director Noam Aviel, Symphony in C continues its longstanding commitment to artistic excellence, professional development, music education, and community engagement throughout South Jersey and the Greater Philadelphia region
The cast of No, No, Nanette
The cast of No, No, Nanette
The cast of No, No, Nanette
The cast of No, No, Nanette
The cast of No, No, Nanette
The cast of No, No, Nanette
The cast of No, No, Nanette
The cast of No, No, Nanette
The cast of No, No, Nanette
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