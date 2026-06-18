Photos: McCarter Theatre Center Honors Emily Mann at 2026 Gala
Tony winner Kecia Lewis performed hits from ONCE ON THIS ISLAND and THE SOUND OF MUSIC at the Princeton celebration.
McCarter Theatre Center concluded its 2025-2026 season with a gala honoring Emily Mann, who served as the theater's Artistic Director and Resident Playwright for 30 years. During the celebration, Mann received the inaugural Roger S. Berlind Award in recognition of her lasting contributions to McCarter and the American theater.Check out photos from the event below!
The event brought together artists, supporters, and members of the theater community to celebrate Mann's legacy while also highlighting the future of new work development through the Emily Mann Lab. The evening underscored McCarter's continued commitment to artistic innovation, education, and community engagement through its Stage Door Access initiative.
The gala concluded with a special performance by Tony Award winner Kecia Lewis, who performed selections including "Mama Will Provide" from Once on This Island, Alicia Keys' "Empire State of Mind," and "Climb Ev'ry Mountain" from The Sound of Music.
Photo Credit: Toray Brown
Kecia Lewis
Emily Mann with Kecia Lewis
Emily Mann and Kecia Lewis
Emily Mann and Kecia Lewis
Emily Mann
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