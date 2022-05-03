Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Get A First Look At THE GIANT VOID IN MY SOUL At Luna Stage

The Giant Void In My Soul runs at Luna Stage through May 22.

May. 3, 2022  

The Giant Void In My Soul runs at Luna Stage through May 22. Get a first look at the production below.


By Bernardo Cubría. Directed by Rajesh Bose. Featuring Jesse Castellanos, Darin F. Earl II, John P. Keller & Valerie Terranova. Set by Joseph Putrino, Lights by Cam File Pas, Costumes by Deborah Caney, Sound by Steve Brown. Stage Manager Celina Revollar, ASM Sarah Gorden, Production Manager Liz Cesario.

Celebrate the return of live theatre with this existential comedy inspired by Don Quixote, with echoes of Waiting for Godot and Abbott and Costello!

When Fool 1 discovers the Giant Void in their soul, they and their loyal best friend Fool 2 set out on a Quixotic quest to fill it. Will food and alcohol do it? What about jobs, marriage, procreation, or even self-reflection? Can anything fill this damn void?!

Get tickets today at www.lunastage.org/void

Darin F. Earl II & Valerie Terranova

Darin F. Earl II, Valerie Terranova, Jesse Castellanos

Jesse Castellanos, Valerie Terranova, Darin F Earl II, John P Keller

Darin F. Earl II & Valerie Terranova

John P Keller, Jesse Castellanos, Darin F. Earl II, Valerie Terranova

John P Keller, Jesse Castellanos, Darin F. Earl II, Valerie Terranova

Jesse Castellanos, Valerie Terranoval, Darin F Earl II & John P. Keller

Darin F. Earl II & Valerie Terranova

Darin F. Earl II, Jesse Castellanos, Valerie Terranova & John P. Keller

Valerie Terranova, Jesse Castellanos & John P. Keller



