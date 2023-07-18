Photos: First Look at THE SOUND OF MUSIC at Algonquin Arts Theatre

Performances run through July 30.

By: Jul. 18, 2023

Algonquin Arts Theatre presents its July musical, The Sound of Music, running at Algonquin Arts Theatre from July 15 through July 30.

Get a first look at the show in the all new photos  below!

Tickets start at just $26 and may be purchased at www.algonquinarts.org, by calling 732-528-9211 or by visiting the Algonquin Arts Theatre box office Monday through Saturday, 10AM-4PM located at 60 Abe Voorhees Drive, Manasquan, New Jersey.

Join Maria, Captain Von Trapp and his children in one of the most beloved musicals of all time, The Sound of Music. This classic has enchanted audiences for more than 50 years, featuring a trove of cherished songs, including "Climb Ev'ry Mountain," "My Favorite Things," "Do Re Mi," "Sixteen Going on Seventeen." The Sound of Music has won the hearts of audiences worldwide, earning five Tony Awards and five Oscars. The Sound of Music is sponsored by ““Broadway Ray” Soehngen.
 

Photo Credit: John Posada

Rachel Burghen and the von Trapp Children

Rachel Burghen and Meredith Buchholtz

Rachel Burghen, David Fusco and the von Trapp Children

Company

Rachel Burghen and the von Trapp Children

Meredith Buchholtz and Rachel Burghen

Rachel Burghen and the von Trapp Children

Rachel Burghen

David Fusco, Timothy J. Koob and Emilygrace Szperlak

Olivia Totaro and Sean Dickenson

Rachel Burghen and the von Trapp Children

Company




Recommended For You