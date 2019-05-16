Photo Flash: THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE at Kelsey Theatre

An eclectic group of students are set to compete in the spelling bee of their young lives. Maurer Productions OnStage presents the comical and endearing "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee," complete with audience participation, at Mercer County Community College's Kelsey Theatre. Dates and show times for this Tony Award-winning musical are Fridays, June 7 and 14 at 8 p.m.; Saturdays, June 8 and 15 at 8 p.m.; and Sundays, June 9 and 16 at 2 p.m. (Only the matinee performances are family friendly.)

Kelsey Theatre is located on MCCC's West Windsor Campus, 1200 Old Trenton Road. The community is invited to an opening night reception with the cast and crew on June 7.

Six spellers bravely enter the competition with hopes of winning the ultimate prize - a trip to the National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C. Intent on avoiding the soul-crushing "ding" of the bell signaling a spelling mistake, they pour out their hearts, revealing touching and hilarious stories from their tween vantage point. It's a show that anyone who's ever been a kid can relate to - where even the losers get a juice box!

The cast features Quinton Barker of Columbus as Leaf Coneybear; Dana Joy Carducci of Newtown, Pa., as Olive Ostrovsky; Jack Cavanaugh-Gialloreto of Robbinsville as William Barfee; Cindy Sherbin Chait of West Windsor as Rona Lisa Peretti; Julie Freeman of East Windsor as Logan Schwartzandgrubenierre; Arielle Rabano of Plainsboro as Marcy Park; Tim ReRucha of Hamilton as Vice Principal Douglas Panch; Rob Veith of Philadelphia, Pa., as Chip Tolentino; and Shan Williams of Trenton as Mitch Mahoney.

The show is co-produced and co-directed by Diana Gilman Maurer and John M. Maurer. Other members of the production team are Musical Director Peter de Mets, Choreographer Jane Coult, Master Carpenter Jeff Cantor, Lighting Designer Judi Parrish, Sound Engineer Evan Paine, Costume Designer Anthony Remer and Stage Manager Melissa Gaynor.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors, and $16 students/children. Tickets may be purchased at www.kelseytheatre.net, or by calling the Kelsey Theatre box office at 609-570-3333, or in person prior to the performance. (The box office opens one hour before the show.) Kelsey Theatre is wheelchair accessible, with free parking available next to the theater.

For a complete listing of adult and children's events, visit the Kelsey website or call the box office for a brochure.



Cindy Sherbin Chait of West Windsor is Rona Lisa Peretti and Tim ReRucha of Hamilton is Vice Principal Douglas Panch

Julie Freeman as Logan Schwartzandgrubenierre, Arielle Rabano as Marcy Park and Dana Joy Carducci as Olive Ostrovsky

Cindy Sherbin Chait as Rona Lisa Peretti, Tim ReRucha as Vice Principal Douglas Panch, Shan Williams as Mitch Mahoney, Rob Veith as Chip Tolentino, Quinton Barker as Leaf Coneybear, Jack Cavanaugh-Gialloreto as William Barfee, Dana Joy Carducci as Olive Ostrovsky, Arielle Rabano as Marcy Park, left, and Julie Freeman as Logan Schwartzandgrubenierre





