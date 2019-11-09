Photo Flash: First Look at GUYS AND DOLLS at Axelrod

The Axelrod Performing Arts Center's production of Guys and Dolls, directed and choreographed by Lisa Stevens, stars Jared Gertner (Broadway: Putnam County's 25th Annual Spelling Bee, The Book of Mormon) as Nathan Detroit, Jenny Hill (Broadway: Spamalot, Something's Rotten, Seussical The Musical) as Miss Adelaide, Stephen Mark Lukas (Broadway: The Book of Mormon) as Sky Masterson and Ethan Bertram as Sarah Brown.

The company includes Brendan Doyle as Nicely-Nicely, Jordan Bunshaft as Benny Southstreet, Ryan Widd as Big Jule, Steven Makropoulos as Harry the Horse, Grady Mitchell as Rusty Charlie, Mark Megill as Arvide Abernathy, Kelly Ann Ross as Gen. Cartwright, and Rutledge Varley as Lt. Brannigan. Ensemble includes Julia Joy, Madi Beumee Hannah Morrison, Vanessa Tarabocchia, Michael Phillips, Matt Lowther, Matthew Pashley-Roland and Zackary Anderson.

The production team includes music director Ethan Andersen, lighting designer Erik Herskowitz, scenic designer Tyler M. Perry, sound designer Tom Fraley, assistant director-choreographer Marjorie Failoni, production stage manager Caitlin O'Rourke, prop designer Susan Bloir, costumers Scaramouche Costumes of Chester, NJ, technical director Fred Sorrentino, house engineer Gerry Gironda, associate lighting designer Indigo Shea, stage manager Megan Maloney, company manager Ruthie Levy and producers Andrew DePrisco and Jess Levy.

Production runs through November 17. www.axelrodartscenter.com

Photo Credit: Rich Kowalski





