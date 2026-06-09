Phoebe Potts' TOO FAT FOR CHINA to Make New Jersey Debut at The Theater Project

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

“Illuminating,” “Snappy,” “Very, Very Smart,” and “Capital H Hilarious” are just a few of the words reviewers have used to praise Too Fat for China, comedian Phoebe Pott's one-woman show about her ordeal navigating the international adoption circuit, scheduled for its premier New Jersey performances July 17 – 19 as part of The Theater Project's 2026 summer season. The show will be staged at the DMK Theater, 1980 Morris Avenue, Union, NJ.

In Too Fat for China, Potts, a self-described “comic storyteller and professional Jew,” recounts her arduous journey as she tries, fails, and – at last – succeeds in adopting a baby. After an adoption in the United States goes very, very wrong, Potts finds herself surprised, disgusted, and ultimately resigned to her role as a middle-class white lady in the business of adopting babies in the America and internationally.

Potts's show has enjoyed sold-out performances at theaters in Gloucester, Mass., and Boston, as well as a month-long run in the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in Scotland. It won for Best Storytelling in the 2023 United Solo, the world's largest solo theater festival, held annually for 20 seasons on New York's Theatre Row.

Potts recently completed a nine-city tour of the United States, performing Too Fat for China in theaters, synagogues, and even a burlesque hall.

There will be three performances, at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 17, and Saturday, July 18, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 19. Tickets cost $35 for general admission, $28 for seniors, and $20 for students. A discounted general-admission rate of $20 is available for groups of 10 or more. A limited number of free tickets are available for student groups.

Need more New Jersey Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...